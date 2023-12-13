Eldorado Gold Provides Exploration Update Highlighting Increased Confidence on Ormaque; Announces Executive Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2023 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado", the "Company" or "We") is pleased to provide an update on exploration results from the Ormaque deposit, part of the Lamaque Complex, in Quebec, Canada.



"We are excited to see Ormaque resources continuing to grow, adding ounces to both Indicated and Inferred Resources, as reported in our September 30, 2023 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource statement, published on December 13, 2023," said George Burns, President and CEO of Eldorado Gold Corp.. "In addition to this, we are encouraged by the results of our 2023 exploration program that increase our confidence and demonstrate opportunity for expansion beyond the current Mineral Resource."

"Supporting our development strategy in Quebec, plans are being advanced to declare initial Reserves for Ormaque in late 2024 with completion of a pre-feasibility study, and exploration drilling will continue to test resource expansion opportunities. We will also drive a drift off the decline next year into one of the lenses for a bulk sample to test our geological assumptions, mining method and for metallurgical test work. Additionally, our Exploration team continues to explore other near mine opportunities in the Val-d'Or district, capitalizing on our strategic footprint in the prolific Abitibi region."

Ormaque Resource Expansion Drilling Highlights

Resource expansion drilling at Ormaque totals over 11,500 metres in 2023. This drilling has identified new zones characterised by high-grade veins similar in style and geometry to those hosting the Ormaque deposit. Key mineralised intercepts are present both below and south of the current Mineral Resources for at least 350 metres. Notable results since the March 2023 exploration update news release include:

10.15 metres at 8.28 g/t gold (9.94 g/t gold uncapped) in drillhole FOR-22-027, approximately 350 metres southeast of the current Resource;

11.55 metres at 9.95 g/t gold in drillhole LS-23-095, approximately 30 metres south of the current Resource;

5.70 metres at 16.61 g/t gold (17.31 g/t gold uncapped) in drillhole LS-23-096, approximately 50 metres east of the current Resource;

11.50 metres at 3.97 g/t gold, including 4.00 metres at 9.81 g/t gold, in drillhole LS-23-098, approximately 120 metres northeast of the current Resource;

2.00 metres at 15.13 g/t gold in drillhole LS-23-100, approximately 150 metres west of the current Resource;

20.15 metres at 4.93 g/t gold, including 5.00 metres at 7.59 g/t gold, and 18.00 metres at 3.15 g/t gold, including 3.40 metres at 8.31 g/t gold, in drillhole LS-23-101 at approximately 30 and 80 metres below the current Resource; and

14.20 metres at 8.36 g/t gold (14.00 g/t gold uncapped), including 3.30 metres at 20.40 g/t gold (44.68 g/t gold uncapped), in drillhole LS-23-102, approximately 140 metres south of the current Resource.



Note: Gold grades for drillhole intervals listed in this release are based on capping individual assays at 70 g/t gold. Drillhole intercepts are drillhole lengths.

Figure 1: Map of the Ormaque deposit area, showing surface projection of Mineral Resource (pink shaded area) on simplified surface geology, with collar locations and surface traces of new drillholes presented in this news release and with reference section lines for Figure 2.

Figure 2: North-south cross sections illustrating western, central and eastern views of the Ormaque deposit, showing section projection limits of reported September 2023 Mineral Resource (pink shaded areas) and simplified geology, with traces of new drillholes presented in this news release.

Qualified Persons

Jacques Simoneau P.Geo. (OGQ No. 737), a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, and is responsible for and has verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release (including verification of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information disclosed), with respect to the exploration program at Ormaque. Eldorado Gold operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core. The data including in this press release was verified as follows: Drill core samples for the Ormaque deposit exploration drilling were prepared and analyzed at Bourlamaque Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. All gold assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 g charge, followed by an atomic adsorption finish. Samples with gold grades above 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicates and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

Strengthening the Executive Management Team

The Company announces that Joe Dick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will?retire?in 2024. Joe has had a successful 40-year career, the last four of which have been with Eldorado.?He?will remain as an advisor to Eldorado after his?retirement?to provide continued support to the company as required.

"Joe has been an integral part of our senior leadership team and has provided invaluable guidance on our operations while overseeing considerable progress made at our Skouries project over the last few years," said George Burns. "In addition, he has championed a culture of safety excellence and continuous improvement. I am grateful for his support and many contributions he has made as a key member of the team. On behalf of everyone at Eldorado, we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and his future endeavours."

With the retirement of Joe Dick a number of changes in the senior management team have been implemented to support our growth and set us up for continued success. These changes include:

Louw Smith has been appointed Executive Vice President, Development, Greece, effective January 1, 2024. Louw brings to the role over 30 years of experience in the Industry, and most recently held the position of Managing Director at TEX overseeing a full range of technical solutions for gold mining companies. Prior to that, Louw was Chief Operating Officer at Nord Gold Plc for eight years. Louw was also Chief Operating Officer at Alacer Gold Corp. Louw will be based in Greece and responsible for the development of our Greek assets, including Skouries and Perama Hill, overseeing operations, and corporate functions.

Paul Ferneyhough has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer. Paul's accountabilities include Country Management (Canada and Turkiye), Investor Relations, Sales & Marketing, Business Improvement, and Supply Chain & Procurement. Paul joined the Company in May, 2021 as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Integration Officer. Prior to joining Eldorado Gold, Paul spent nearly two decades with Repsol SA (and Talisman Energy), most recently as Executive Director leading Repsol's North American upstream oil and gas division. He also held progressively senior leadership roles in corporate, line and functional areas including finance, investor relations, strategy, commercial, planning and business performance management.

Simon Hille has been appointed Executive Vice President, Technical Services & Operations. Simon will be accountable for Operations in Turkiye and Canada along with the Global functions: Technical Services, Project Engineering, Exploration and Safety & Sustainability. Simon joined the Company in November, 2020 as Vice President, Technical Services. Prior to joining Eldorado, Simon was with Newmont (Goldcorp), as Group Executive, Technical Engineering and Global Projects. Ahead of the Newmont merger, Simon was Vice-President, Global Innovation, Metallurgy and Processing at Goldcorp. He also held progressively senior leadership roles in metallurgy and process development with Barrick Gold and Newcrest Mining. Simon has over 30 years of experience in gold and base metals specializing in leading high-performance, cross-functional technical and operational teams to maximize value from complex ore bodies.

Niklas Frank has been appointed Senior Vice President, Operations. Niklas recently joined the Company as Vice President, Operations in August, 2023. Niklas is based in Europe and will be responsible for Operational Support and the primary lead for our site General Managers in Quebec and Türkiye and operations support needs in Greece. With a career spanning over 25 years, Niklas brings a strong background in operations management and a proven track record of driving efficiency and excellence. His experience in world-class, highly productive mining operations, safe and sustainable development, life of mine and strategy development, application of LEAN mining, M&A and stakeholder management.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada, Greece and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Appendix 1: Tables of Assay Results

Table 1: Summary of drillhole assay results from the Ormaque Deposit. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cut-off. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval Au (g/t) Au capped at 70 g/t Zone FOR-22-025

624.5 625 0.5 22.53 Step-out intercept, ~300 m SE to current Resource 646.5 648.5 2 5.26 Step-out intercept, ~300 m SE to current Resource 686.75 687.75 1 10.3 Step-out intercept, ~300 m SE to current Resource FOR-22-027 704.2 714.35 10.15 9.94 8.28 Step-out intercept, ~350 m SE to current Resource FOR-22-032

319.9 320.5 0.6 19.62 Step-out intercept, ~100 m east to current Resource 367 372.25 5.25 5.95 Step-out intercept, ~90 m east to current Resource FOR-22-033 175.5 176.5 1 17.98 E030, step-out 30 m east to current Resource FOR-23-035 819.4 823.8 4.4 3.57 Step-out intercept, ~200 m east to current Resource FOR-23-036

203.2 204.8 1.6 12.96 Step-out intercept, ~70 m east to current Resource 366.3 367.3 1 22.27 Step-out intercept, ~70 m east to current Resource 488.2 489.75 1.55 6.69 Step-out intercept, ~60 m east to current Resource FOR-23-037

28.2 31.4 3.2 3.88 E006 37 42.2 5.2 4.97 Intercept between E006 and E008 358.1 364 5.9 2.11 East step-out intercept, 200 m below current Resource LS-23-095

494.35 495 0.65 81.77 70 Step-out intercept, ~30 m south to current Resource 500.7 512.25 11.55 9.95 Including

500.7 503.1 2.4 19.94 E150, step-out ~30 m south to current Resource 510.65 512.25 1.6 33.86 24.21 Intercept 7m below E150 LS-23-095

608.55 613.2 4.65 3.68 Step-out intercept ~100m below E150 735.65 736.15 0.5 24.84 Step-out intercept, ~50 m south to current Resource LS-23-096



382.6 383.1 0.5 38.87 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 623.4 624.4 1 29.2 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 631.6 632.6 1 14.15 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 635.8 637.6 1.8 13.39 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 650 651.1 1.1 37.34 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 665.8 666.4 0.6 35.17 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 667.6 668.1 0.5 22.42 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 672.7 678.4 5.7 17.31 16.61 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 685 686.5 1.5 8.46 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 708.1 711.7 3.6 9.29 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource 741.5 742 0.5 27.86 Step-out intercept, ~50 m east to current Resource LS-23-097

397.7 401.9 4.2 3.16 E120, step-out ~50 m south to current Resource 678 679.24 1.24 10.82 E235, step-out ~140 m south to current Resource 789.3 790 0.7 17.66 Step-out intercept, ~70 m below current Resource 818.3 818.8 0.5 55.34 Step-out intercept, ~80 m below current Resource LS-23-098

66.5 67.1 0.6 140.59 70 Intercept 28m below E009 352.4 353.4 1 21.39 Step-out intercept, ~40 m NE to current Resource 398 399 1 10.03 Step-out intercept, ~40 m NE to current Resource 525 536.5 11.5 3.97 Including 525 529 4 9.81 Step-out intercept, ~ 120 m NE to current Resource LS-23-100

232.5 233 0.5 63.28 E020 252 253.5 1.5 7.88 E030 268.3 269.9 1.6 19.85 E040 297 298.7 1.7 18.48 E050, step-out ~10 m east to current Resource 321.7 322.2 0.5 24.33 E075 336.5 337.5 1 32.94 E080 685.9 687.9 2 15.13 Step-out intercept, ~150 m west to current Resource 809.6 811.1 1.5 6.8 Step-out intercept, ~100 m below current Resource 888.4 888.9 0.5 28 Step-out intercept, ~150 m below current Resource LS-23-101

357 357.5 0.5 107.39 70 E100 431.65 451.8 20.15 4.93 Including

431.65 434.47 2.82 6.94 Intercept 28m above E140 435.6 437 1.4 12.7 E140, step-out ~30 m south to current Resource 440.2 445.2 5 7.59 E145, step-out ~30 m south to current Resource 447.25 448 0.75 15.01 Intercept 28m below E145 LS-23-101

457 459.85 2.85 3.51 Step-out intercept, ~50 m south to current Resource 579.3 580 0.7 15.6 Step-out intercept, ~90 m south to current Resource 751.6 769.6 18 3.15 Blow-out intercept with different vein types 751.6 755 3.4 8.31 Step-out intercept, ~80 m below current Resource 762.71 763.8 1.09 13.16 Step-out intercept, ~90 m below current Resource 818.4 819 0.6 28 Step-out intercept, ~120 m below current Resource LS-23-102 562 576.2 14.2 14 8.36 Including

568.35 569.35 1 19.76 Step-out intercept, ~140 m south to current Resource 569.9 571.8 1.9 9.95 Step-out intercept, ~140 m south to current Resource 572.9 576.2 3.3 44.68 20.4 Step-out intercept, ~140 m south to current Resource LS-23-102 836.65 840.7 4.05 3.84 Step-out intercept, ~160 m south to current Resource FOR-23-034 No significant intercepts LS-23-099 No significant intercepts



Appendix 2: Collar locations and orientations and total lengths for drillholes listed in this news release.

Table 1: Summary of drillhole collar locations and collar orientations from the Ormaque Deposit.