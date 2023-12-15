Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Affinity Metals Corp. Announces Positive Annual General Meeting Results

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 15, 2023 - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2023.

With strong voter participation, shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly approved all matters described in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2023 being.

  • to set the number of directors at five (5);
  • the re-election of Robert Edwards, Darren Blaney, Kelvin Burton, Dennis Edwards and Sean Pownall as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  • to re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia, as the Company's auditor and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • the approval and adoption of the Company's Stock Option Plan

Rob Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I would like to thank our shareholders for your continued trust and ongoing support of both management and the company. We look forward to 2024 as the gold market finally appears to be gaining momentum, with the hope being that the junior explorers will once again receive the attention they deserve."

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company presently holds the Regal Property near Revelstoke, British Columbia and the Windfall North Property located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards
CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Company can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Company is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191158


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Affinity Metals Corp.

Affinity Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DMQW
CA00827Y1060
www.affinity-metals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap