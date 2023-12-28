Libero Copper Closes Rights Offering

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, Dec. 28, 2023 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) ("Libero Copper") announces the closing of its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $525,541 and issued 26,277,071 common shares. The net proceeds of the Rights Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness incurred conducting exploration programs in Colombia, and general corporate expenditures. The Rights Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Libero Copper also has agreed to settle outstanding deferred salary and expenses in the amount of $89,712 (the "Debt") owing to two employees: Ian Harris and Thyana Alvarez, by issuing an aggregate of 4,485,600 common shares of Libero Copper (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"). The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interest of Libero Copper to settle the outstanding Debt by the issuance of the Common Shares in order to preserve Libero Copper's cash for ongoing operations.

The issuance of 3,475,600 shares valued at $69,512 to Ian Harris, a director and CEO of Libero Copper, will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of shares to Ian Harris is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject customary closing conditions, including the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and compliance with the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3 Shares for Debt. Libero Copper intends to close the Shares for Debt Transaction as soon as practicable following receipt of the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is a mineral exploration company which is focussed on unlocking the value of the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in Colombia. Libero Copper prioritizes building strong relationships with the communities in which we operate and is dedicated to creating long-term value for our shareholders through responsible exploration to fuel the green energy future.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained herein.

