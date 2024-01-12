Tincorp Appoints Interim CEO

Vancouver, January 12, 2024 - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") today announces that Gordon Neal has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company with immediate effect. The Board of Directors of the Company thanks Mr. Neal for his valuable contributions to the Company over the years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company has appointed Victor Feng as Vice President Corporate Development and as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company until a permanent candidate is identified. Mr. Feng previously managed the Company's investor relations and corporate development activities.

Tincorp's Board of Directors will initiate a comprehensive search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company's next phase of growth and development.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has signed agreements to acquire a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

Victor Feng, Interim CEO

