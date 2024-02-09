Cantex Confirms Elevated Germanium Results Along Entire Main Zone Strike Length On Its 100% Owned North Rackla Project, Yukon

KELOWNA, Feb. 9, 2024 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

Dr. Charles Fipke reports

Main Zone Germanium Results

455 germanium results have been received for drill core from 61 intercepts drilled from 31 pads spanning the entire 2.35 kilometer drill confirmed strike length of the Main Zone silver-lead-zinc-germanium mineralization at North Rackla.

These results are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Germanium results from the Main Zone

Pad Hole Depth

(m) Germanium

(grams/tonne) Number of analyses MZ03 YKDD19-055 347.40 161 5 MZ04 YKDD19-067 195.40 1595 8 MZ06 YKDD18-016 108.02 595 5 MZ05X YKDD19-125 283.48 182 5 MZ05X YKDD19-127 372.50 952 5 MZ05X YKDD19-139 417.70 438 8 MZ07 YKDD19-025 116.80 307 5 MZ07 YKDD19-027 136.25 1095 8 MZ07X YKDD20-173 341.65 1024 8 MZ09 YKDD19-032 127.45 475 8 MZ09 YKDD19-037 143.30 525 8 MZ10 YKDD19-033 181.35 702 4 MZ16 YKDD19-097 110.55 2082 8 MZ17B YKDD19-069 15.35 1287 8 MZ26 YKDD19-058 210.40 284 8 MZ27 YKDD19-083 129.75 1264 8 MZ27 YKDD19-087 165.25 574 8 MZ29 YKDD19-150 189.00 76 7 MZ31 YKDD19-148 111.35 222 4 MZ31 YKDD19-154 299.00 1365 8 MZ31 YKDD21-211 267.35 285 5 MZ32 YKDD19-107 411.80 638 8 MZ32 YKDD19-112 249.75 612 8 MZ32 YKDD19-117 309.50 134 5 MZ32 YKDD21-208 232.80 549 8 MZ33 YKDD19-149 238.25 981 8 MZ33 YKDD20-182 179.15 2 8 MZ33 YKDD23-285 430.65 467 8 MZ33 YKDD23-285 536.95 637 8 MZ34 YKDD19-153 300.45 665 8 MZ34 YKDD19-156 278.10 1244 8 MZ34 YKDD20-157 348.00 421 8 MZ35 YKDD20-166 286.90 399 8 MZ35 YKDD20-168 411.80 568 8 MZ35 YKDD20-170 598.85 1295 8 MZ37B YKDD19-141 156.45 777 8 MZ39B YKDD19-121 35.45 457 8 MZ42 YKDD19-143B 195.18 119 8 MZ43 YKDD19-138 172.35 462 8 MZ-43B YKDD19-142 250.40 156 8 MZ51A YKDD21-197 235.75 715 8 MZ51A YKDD21-203 367.00 224 8 MZ52 YKDD22-248 68.00 610 8 MZ52 YKDD22-252 64.20 1326 8 MZ52A YKDD22-243 186.70 656 8 MZ53A YKDD22-250 165.25 119 5 MZ53A YKDD22-253 174.55 1370 8 MZ53A YKDD22-255 202.00 633 8 MZ53A YKDD22-257 222.20 1031 8 MZ53A YKDD22-258 230.60 720 8 MZ53A YKDD22-260 174.75 857 8 MZ54 YKDD23-279 88.75 398 8 MZ54 YKDD23-281 86.00 300 8 MZ54 YKDD23-282 112.45 404 8 MZ54A YKDD22-254 151.55 529 8 MZ55 YKDD22-263 70.00 482 8 MZ55 YKDD22-265 91.00 1251 8 MZ55 YKDD22-266 74.80 378 8 MZ55A YKDD22-267 159.20 382 8 MZ55A YKDD22-269 185.40 1512 8 MZ55A YKDD22-271 198.20 496 8

The average of these 61 intercepts is 663 grams per tonne germanium in sphalerite. When combined with the previously analyzed 36 intercepts the average is 654 grams per tonne germanium. The distribution of the new germanium results within the Massive Sulphide project is shown in Map 1.

GZ Zone Germanium Results

At the GZ Zone 57 analyses were received from 9 intercepts which averaged 427 grams per tonne germanium in sphalerite. When combined with the previously received results from five intercepts the average germanium content is 521 grams per tonne.

These results are presented in Table 2 below.

Table 2. Germanium results from the GZ Zone

Pad Hole Depth

(m) Germanium

(grams/tonne) Number of analyses GZ01D YKDD22-222 15.55 613 8 GZ02 YKDD20-176 86.45 426 8 GZ02B YKDD20-179 66.35 1037 8 GZ02D YKDD21-210 25.50 104 5 GZ02E YKDD21-213 40.15 269 5 GZ02.5C YKDD22-223 77.15 130 8 GZ02.5C YKDD22-224 43.75 335 5 GZ02.5C YKDD22-226 55.25 220 5 GZ02.5C YKDD22-228 62.75 709 5

Germanium Market

Germanium continues to be a metal of prime importance for the west. China, which currently supplies 83% of the world's germanium, is now restricting exports to the United States and western markets. Germanium is a valuable metal, currently selling for US$1.32 per gram (February 7, 2024; Trading Economics; https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/germanium).

There are few western sources of germanium, the most significant being ore from Teck's Red Dog Mine in Alaska which is processed at the Trail smelter in British Columbia. It is apparent that western nations will need to find additional sources of germanium.

Summary

Cantex's directors are pleased that the Massive Sulphide project contains very high germanium values along the 2,350 metres of strike length tested to date. The average germanium content of sphalerite from the Main Zone is 654 grams per tonne while the average germanium content of the GZ Zone is 521 grams per tonne. The project shows potential to be a much-needed western source of the Critical Metal germanium.

Sample Preparation

The drill holes reported in this press release were drilled using HQ (63.5mm) diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling and then divided into equal halves using a diamond saw on site. One half of the core was left in the original core box. The other half was sampled and placed into sealed bags. Core samples averaged over 3kg in weight.

For germanium analyses a piece of split core approximately 15cm in length containing sphalerite was selected and submitted to CF Mineral Research Ltd. From the selected location a piece of a thin slice of core was mounted in epoxy, polished, carbon coated and mapped using a scanning electron microscope to select sphalerites for analysis. The samples were then sent to UBC Okanagan for germanium analysis using laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (LA-ICPMS). A 100 micron spot size was used and NIST610 and 612 reference materials were used as standards.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Dr. Charles Fipke, CM

Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.