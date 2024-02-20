Rathdowney announces resignation of David Copeland

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2024 - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") (TSXV: RTH) announces that its Board of Directors has received the resignation of David Copeland, P. Eng., from his role as Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company and from the boards and officer positions of its subsidiary companies. David's resignation is due to health concerns.

David has been the leading officer and principal of Rathdowney and its pursuits initially in Ireland, and more extensively in Poland for over 15 years. He has worked tirelessly to advance these assets technically, economically, and socially, spending significant time in Poland pre-Covid.

He assembled an outstanding technical team, as well as a superb community relations team on the ground in Poland. With the team, he advanced the preparations to start the Polish permitting process for Project Olza. These preparations were well progressed when Covid shut everything down. Poland has since been working its way through the conflagration on its borders as well as national regional elections, and government transition; all of these having significant impacts on the progress of the asset development.

Dave never lost faith, was always enthusiastic, dedicated and highly confident, investing a lot of his own money and time in the Company and the process. He will be missed on the ground in Poland, and on a daily basis in the office.

On behalf of the Board, shareholders, and employees we wish Dave the best and hope that his health will endure.

Rene Carrier, a long serving independent director, has agreed to act as Interim Chairman pending the recruitment of a new Chairman and CEO.

On behalf of the Board

Rene Carrier

Director

