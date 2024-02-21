Teako Minerals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Yellow Moose Project

Vancouver, February 21, 2024 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Yellow Moose property located in B.C., Canada (the "Property"). The Technical Report, prepared by Afzaal Pirzada, P. Geo (the "Author"), an independent Qualified Person, at the Company's request and carries an Effective Date of February 19, 2024. It adheres strictly to the standards mandated by NI 43-101 for the Property.

This technical report is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website under the Yellow Moose project section (see link).

About the Yellow Moose property

The Property is an advanced-stage project measuring 105km² with extensive geological, geochemical, and geophysical survey coverage defining a greater than fifteen km length of a low-sulphidation epithermal gold trend with permitted drill-ready targets and is 100% owned by Teako. The Project is within the Nechako Plateau region of north-central British Columbia, 150 km southwest of the city of Prince George and 75 km southwest of the town of Vanderhoof.

The property has an abundance of epithermal gold prospects and projects in the region, including the 11.7 Moz Blackwater Deposit owned by Artemis Gold, located approximately 45 km to the southwest, (M+I resource ref: Artemis Gold Mineral Resource Estimate, 2020).

A key target on the property is the gold trend defined by the Trout Deposit and the Stubb Bay Target, which extends over 15 km within the Cutoff claims. The Trout Deposit (not owned by Teako) is located adjacent to Teako's claims to the northern end of the project area. The Trout Deposit is a well-preserved low-sulphidation epithermal gold target. The Trout Deposit highlights the gold prospective potential of the Yellow Moose epithermal system.

This trend comprises several showings and targets between these two significant areas, and its potential expands considerably if we include the area southwest towards the Property. This region has seen substantial exploration activity since the 1980s, with notable involvement by companies such as Newmont, Cogema, and Phelps Dodge. The historical work predominantly comprised rock, soil, till sampling, and geophysical surveys with limited drilling and trenching. Notably, almost all of the drilling and trenching activity to date has been focused on the Trout Deposit.

Recent drilling by the Company (see news release dated December 14, 2023) comprised 772 meters in five (5) holes focused on the Stubb Bay occurrence, one of several prospective areas that define an 18 km gold geochemical trend within the Yellow Moose property. Drilling encountered widespread zones of epithermal-style alteration, including intense silicification, clay alteration, and pyrite mineralization with rare pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Results include 3.1 meters of 1.6 grams per tonne ("g/T") gold ("Au") from 35.9 m to 39.0 m in hole YM23-04 and 6.4 meters of 0.2 g/T Au from 135.6 m to 142.0 m in hole YM23-02. The Company interprets alteration patterns, clay mineralogy, and elevated pathfinder elements to indicate that only the upper portions of a gold-bearing epithermal system were intersected. Further drilling will be required to test an interpreted higher-grade core.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway & Finland exploring for copper, cobalt, base metals, and gold. The adoption of technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

