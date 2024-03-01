Newmont Corporation Files Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2024 - Newmont Corp. ("Newmont"), will file an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") advising of its holdings in common shares ("Shares") of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) ("Sirios").

On February 29, 2024, Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), through its subsidiary Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp"), indirectly disposed of an aggregate of 24,982,352 common shares and directly disposed of an aggregate of 5,410,020 common shares (the "Shares") of Sirios pursuant to a private purchase agreement (the "Transaction").

Newmont, through Goldcorp, received aggregate cash proceeds in the amount of C$1,300,000 from the Transaction, representing an average price per Share of C$0.0428. Prior to the Transaction, Newmont through Goldcorp, held 24,982,352 Shares and directly held 5,410,020 Shares, representing approximately 10.98% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Sirios on a fully diluted basis and no convertible securities. The Shares represent 10.98% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Sirios. As a result of the Transaction, Goldcorp and Newmont hold and Newmont beneficially holds, no common shares or convertible securities of Sirios.

Newmont, through Goldcorp, disposed of the Shares as a result of investment considerations. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Goldcorp or Newmont may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of common shares or other securities of Sirios, directly or indirectly, whether in the open market, by private placement issuance, by private negotiated agreement or otherwise.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated February 29, 2024. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition will be filed on Sirios' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+").

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. Newmont's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Newmont is incorporated under the laws of Delaware and their head office is located at 6900 E. Layton Ave., Suite 700, Denver, CO, 80237.

Forward-Looking Statements

