Emperor Announces Private Placement and Strategic Investor

Vancouver, March 21, 2024 - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor" or the "Company") proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 17,064,000 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,133,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date or dates of closing of the Offering (a "Closing Date"). The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized to fund exploration and development of the Company's Duquesne West Gold Project, and for general working capital.

The Company may pay finder's fees to arm's length finders (each a "Finder") in connection with this placement, which are expected to be up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised by such Finder, in cash, and non-transferable share purchase warrants to acquire common shares of the Company of up to 6.0% of the number of Units sold to a purchaser or purchasers introduced by the Finder(s), and exercisable by the Finder(s) at $0.25 per share for a period of up to two years from a Closing Date. The Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and any finder's fees payable will be issued in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Evanachan Limited ("EL"; 150 King St. West, Suite 2800, Toronto, ON, M5H 1J9, Tel. (647) 258-0395), a private company controlled by Robert McEwen, will acquire 8,000,000 Units under the Offering, representing 46.9% of the total Offering. Prior to the Offering, EL did not hold any securities of the Company. Following the closing of the Offering, EL will hold 8,000,000 Shares and 4,000,000 Warrants of the Company, which will represent 8.0% of the then total number of issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, or 11.6% on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of its Warrants). The Units are being acquired by EL for long-term investment purposes. EL may acquire additional securities of Emperor, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of Emperor in accordance with applicable securities laws, including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, and/or other factors that EL considers relevant from time to time.

John Florek, President and CEO, commented, "We would like to welcome Rob McEwen as a shareholder in our Company. His significant investment in Emperor Metals is a ringing endorsement of our aligned vision for growth, value, and success in the heart of Quebec's Abitibi mining district."

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE AND INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" AND "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF APPLICABLE CANADIAN AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THESE STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION ARE BASED ON FACTS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AND THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT ACTUAL RESULTS WILL MEET MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION MAY BE IDENTIFIED BY SUCH TERMS AS "ANTICIPATES", "BELIEVES", "TARGETS", "ESTIMATES", "PLANS", "EXPECTS", "MAY", "WILL", "COULD" OR "WOULD".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE BASED ON CERTAIN FACTORS AND ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE ESTIMATION OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES, THE REALIZATION OF RESOURCE AND RESERVE ESTIMATES, METAL PRICES, TAXATION, THE ESTIMATION, TIMING AND AMOUNT OF FUTURE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS, THE AVAILABILITY OF FINANCING, THE RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS, ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS, TITLE DISPUTES AND OTHER MATTERS. WHILE THE COMPANY CONSIDERS ITS ASSUMPTIONS TO BE REASONABLE AS OF THE DATE HEREOF, FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE AND READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON SUCH STATEMENTS AS ACTUAL EVENTS AND RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED HEREIN. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR INFORMATION EXCEPT AS MAY BE REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

