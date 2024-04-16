Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Pan African Resources CEO provides upbeat outlook amid high gold prices

13:19 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Pan African Resources plc (AIM:PAF, OTCQX:PAFRY, JSE:PAN, OTCQX:PAFRF) CEO Cobus Loots tells Proactive's Stephen Gunnion the company is experiencing a positive impact from the current high gold price, which recently crossed $2,400 an ounce.

Loots pointed out the robust gold price has been supported by significant purchases from central banks and changes in US interest rates. Pan African Resources, a South African company, benefits further due to its costs being in Rand, enhancing profits when converted from the strong dollar-based gold prices.

Loots refrained from predicting future gold prices but acknowledged the beneficial effect of the current high prices, which could attract new investors and potentially lead to a revaluation of companies in the sector.

Despite the high gold prices, he noted that Pan African's projects are profitable even at lower prices. He specifically mentioned the Mentails tailings retreatment project, which is under construction with capital costs largely fixed, expected to reach completion by the end of the year. The current gold prices could allow for the project's capital to be recouped in under three years. Other projects like Barberton and Evander are also performing well due to the favourable gold price environment.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pan-african-resources-ceo-provides-upbeat-outlook-amid-high-gold-prices-436689973

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pan African Resources plc

Pan African Resources plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
913531
GB0004300496
www.panafricanresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap