Baselode Energy begins 1500 metre drill program at Bear Uranium project in Athabasca Basin
Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide updates on the Bear uranium projects located in the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. Sykes outlined the company's plans for the upcoming drill program, emphasizing the strategic targeting of multiple areas within the project.
The Bear drill program is slated for 1,500 meters, with 6 to 8 drill holes strategically targeting 3 to 4 different areas of interest. Sykes noted that the field crew has already commenced logistical support for the Bear project, with the drill crew scheduled to be on-site within two weeks. Notably, the use of helicopter support for the program aims to expedite drill targeting while minimizing environmental impact on the ground. Baselode Energy has obtained all necessary permits to proceed with the program, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
In addition to the drill program, Sykes highlighted the completion of a low altitude, high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey on the Bear project in March. While final results are pending, the company expects to receive them prior to the commencement of the drill program, providing valuable insights for targeting and exploration planning.
Sykes also provided updates on the Catharsis Project, where a total of 11 drill holes were completed for 2,837 meters, covering six different target areas. Encouraging signs of hydrothermal alteration and structures were identified in two additional target areas, indicating potential mineralization. Baselode Energy plans to release a detailed news release once all assay results have been received and interpreted.
Furthermore, a low altitude, high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey was completed on the Catharsis Project in April, complementing the exploration efforts and providing additional geological data for analysis.
Overall, Baselode Energy remains committed to advancing its exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin and leveraging innovative techniques to identify and delineate high-potential mineralization targets. Stay tuned for further updates as the company continues to progress its exploration initiatives and unlock the full potential of its projects.
