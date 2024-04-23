Condor Resources names Chris Buncic as companys new President and CEO

Condor Resources CEO Chris Buncic joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce his appointment as the Company's new President and CEO. Buncic brings over 24 years of experience in the mining industry and capital markets to his new role. He most recently served as the co-founder and CEO of Alto Verde Copper Inc., where he focused on copper assets in Chile before the company was acquired by Interra Copper Corp. Previously, Buncic held the position of President and CEO at Ascendant Resources Inc. , where he played a key role in restoring profitability to the El Mochito mine in Honduras and advancing exploration efforts at the Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal.In addition to the leadership transition, Buncic also discussed the company's project generator model, their strong community relations, and the recent developments in their Peru project. Buncic shared encouraging assay results from Condor Resources ' maiden diamond drill program at the Pucamayo East project in Peru. The program, which concluded in December, involved drilling 2,353 meters in nine diamond drill holes, targeting a 600m by 900 meters area within the four-square kilometer advanced argillic alteration zone on the property.The drill program identified a substantial mineralized and altered area with locally elevated precious and base metals, with some of the best values encountered near the surface. Significant intercepts included both long intervals of low-grade precious and base metal mineralization, as well as local high-grade structures, such as 18.96 g/t AuEq over 2.0 meters. Despite testing only a small part of the Pucamayo property, the company is optimistic about the potential of the area, which appears to be part of a much larger mineralized system.With Buncic at the helm, Condor Resources is poised to continue its exploration and development efforts, leveraging his extensive experience and leadership in the mining industry to drive the company's growth and success.Proactive North AmericaProactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-resources-names-chris-buncic-as-companys-new-president-and-ceo-804118315