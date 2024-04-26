Sanu Gold Provides Update and Announces Additional Drilling Plan, Bantabaye Project, West Africa

Initial holes at Targets 3 and 7 to test geophysics below strong gold at surface

Vancouver, April 26, 2024 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is progressing well with 14 holes and 1,652m completed at Target 2 on the Company's flagship Bantabaye Project ("Bantabaye"), located on the prolific western margin of the Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa. The Company has been integrating its latest geophysical data into a structural geology model for Target 3 and Target 7. This model has provided a basis for planning an initial drill test comprised of 15 holes along four lines for an estimated 1,500m.

Highlights

Drilling at Target 2 is progressing well: Fourteen holes for a total of 1,652m have been completed to-date in the priority area of Target 2. Each hole has intersected zones of alteration, quartz veining and sulfides over meters to tens of meters.

Initial batch of samples dispatched: A batch of 678 samples from the first seven holes has been sent to the laboratory. A second batch is expected to be sent shortly.

Target 3 and 7 structure has a large footprint: The combined strike length of Targets 3 and 7 is 1,500m. The targets are characterized by a chargeability and resistivity response at depth, below the deeply weathered saprolite zone.

Initial Drill Testing Planned: The recently completed geophysics shows drilling needs to focus down dip and the to the south of the main surface gold anomaly and artisan workings. The Company has designed a program of 15 priority holes on four lines to drill test the target area, requiring approximately 1,500m of drilling.

Martin Pawlitschek, President, and CEO of Sanu Gold commented:

"We are excited that the drilling program at Bantabaye, currently focused on Target 2, is progressing very well with 14 holes completed. We have also finalized our structural model and plans for initial drill testing of the main structure at Targets 3 and 7. These targets sit on the same contiguous structure that is linked to Target 2. With over 1,500m of strike length to test at Target 3 and 7 this presents a significant size target. The Company has commenced access track and drill pad preparation at these targets."

Program Summary

The initial target test program at Target 3 and Target 7 consists of 15 planned holes for an estimated 1,500m (Figures 1 and 2). The Company has integrated the recent geophysics, 2023 drilling and surface data into the structural model shown in Figure 2. Similar work is in progress for the other targets and will be announced as soon as practical.

The Company interprets the data collected to-date as a 50 to 60 degree south dipping structural contact marked by the same sequence of lithologies as those observed at Target 2, namely an upper package of volcaniclastics, followed by a mafic unit in contact with a felsic unit and a foot wall sequence of sediments. It is the felsic unit and its sheared contact with the hanging wall mafic that form the main target package.

These access and drill pad preparations are underway, and drilling will commence once the priority holes at Target 2 are completed. The program will test the structure on its down dip portion along a 800m trend on lines spaced 100m to 300m apart. The lines are planned so that the structure is intercepted near surface and down dip to a vertical depth of up to 150m. Additionally, more systematic, lines of drilling are likely on receipt of positive results.

Figure 1: Target 3 to Target 7, Chargeability map, PDPIP survey lines (green), interpreted structures (black dashed lines), previous RC drill collars (blue), Planned holes and traces (solid black lines and dots) and gold geochemical anomalies (yellow outlines).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/206884_08e3db5e94e74848_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Target 2, perspective view towards the northeast. 3D model of the main structure at Target 3 and Target 7, integrating geophysics, surface data and field observations. The grey polygon at surface is the surface trend of the key structure mapped by elevated resistivity and coincident high chargeability.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/206884_08e3db5e94e74848_002full.jpg

Next Steps

Access and drill pad preparations have commenced at Targets 3 and 7. The drill rig is currently completing the Phase 1 drill holes at Target 2, after which it will move to complete drill testing at Target 3 and Target 7.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

The Company is being advised on the IP survey by in3D Geoscience, an independent geophysical consulting firm based in British Columbia. The data collection survey is subject to standard contractors' protocols including:

Daily checking of equipment

Signal/noise ratio monitoring.

Checking of extreme readings

Verification of equipment locations

Monitoring of measurement cycles

Data is checked at the end of each day by a team at the SAGAX Head Office

Sanu's geophysicists and SAGAX regularly review and discuss the progress of the work, program adjustments, data quality and modelling parameters.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The technical information with respect to the geophysical data contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Todd Ballantyne, P.Geo., a member of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), independent geophysical consultant (through in3D Geoscience Inc.) to the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Sanu

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

