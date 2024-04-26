Scottie Resources Reports Positive Gold Intercepts from 2023 Drill Campaign in Bc's Golden Triangle

Scottie Resources CEO Brad Rourke joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the final assays from the company's 2023 drill campaign on the Blueberry Contact Zone in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The results included impressive intercepts such as 13.9 g/t gold over 7.00 meters and 59.2 g/t gold over 1.25 meters.Rourke explained that the Blueberry Contact Zone is situated 2 kilometers north-northeast of the Scottie Gold Mine, which the company owns outright and is located 35 kilometers north of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road, the zone has shown significant promise for high-grade mineralization.The 2023 drill campaign encompassed 20,130 meters of diamond drilling, primarily aimed at expanding the Blueberry Contact Zone. The drilling successfully extended high-grade mineralization to a depth of 525 meters. Rourke highlighted key drillholes, such as SR23-312, which targeted the Blueberry-Fifi vein zones and intersected 13.9 grams per tonne gold over 7.00 meters. Additionally, drillhole SR23-306 targeted the Fifi-Lemoffe vein zones, resulting in intercepts of 59.2 g/t gold over 1.25 meters and 9.5 g/t gold over 1.00 meter.These results signify significant progress for Scottie Resources and reinforce the potential of the Blueberry Contact Zone as a valuable asset within its portfolio.Moreover, the company achieved a financial milestone by selling a 2% royalty to Franco-Nevada, bolstering its treasury significantly and adding credibility to its projects. Looking ahead to 2024, Scottie Resources plans a diversified exploration strategy, including further work on Blueberry and initiating underground drilling at Scotty Gold Mine to leverage its historic drill data and enhance resource estimation.Proactive North AmericaProactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/scottie-resources-reports-positive-gold-intercepts-from-2023-drill-campaign-in-bcs-golden-triangle-121259527