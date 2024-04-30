Menü Artikel
Barrick Announces Election of Directors

22:15 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.

Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Mark Bristow 1,025,169,371 99.27% 7,581,879 0.73%
Helen Cai 1,008,580,396 97.66% 24,170,854 2.34%
Christopher L. Coleman 836,610,717 81.01% 196,140,533 18.99%
Isela A. Costantini 1,015,587,039 98.34% 17,164,211 1.66%
Brian L. Greenspun 874,251,228 84.65% 158,500,022 15.35%
J. Brett Harvey 762,377,043 73.82% 270,374,207 26.18%
Anne N. Kabagambe 1,008,742,668 97.68% 24,008,582 2.32%
Andrew J. Quinn 1,017,165,636 98.49% 15,585,614 1.51%
Loreto Silva 1,015,905,371 98.37% 16,845,879 1.63%
John L. Thornton 891,787,262 86.35% 140,963,988 13.65%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
1,096,825,895 93.98% 70,319,051 6.02%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
749,532,618 72.40% 285,754,644 27.60%

Voting results for the shareholder proposal are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
258,894,808 25.01% 776,422,705 74.99%

Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com



