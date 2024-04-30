Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.
Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Mark Bristow
1,025,169,371
99.27%
7,581,879
0.73%
Helen Cai
1,008,580,396
97.66%
24,170,854
2.34%
Christopher L. Coleman
836,610,717
81.01%
196,140,533
18.99%
Isela A. Costantini
1,015,587,039
98.34%
17,164,211
1.66%
Brian L. Greenspun
874,251,228
84.65%
158,500,022
15.35%
J. Brett Harvey
762,377,043
73.82%
270,374,207
26.18%
Anne N. Kabagambe
1,008,742,668
97.68%
24,008,582
2.32%
Andrew J. Quinn
1,017,165,636
98.49%
15,585,614
1.51%
Loreto Silva
1,015,905,371
98.37%
16,845,879
1.63%
John L. Thornton
891,787,262
86.35%
140,963,988
13.65%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
1,096,825,895
93.98%
70,319,051
6.02%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
749,532,618
72.40%
285,754,644
27.60%
Voting results for the shareholder proposal are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
258,894,808
25.01%
776,422,705
74.99%
Enquiries: Investor and Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
