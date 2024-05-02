Resignation of CFO and Director

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 - Ubique Minerals Ltd. ("Ubique" or the "Company") (CSE:UBQ)(FRA:2UM) announces effective as of April 30, Gaurav Singh has resigned as director and CFO of the company.

The Ubique team would like to thank Mr Singh for the contributions to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, CEO and Chairman, commented, "Gaurav has played a crucial role in steering Ubique through important phases of growth and operational challenges. His expertise and dedication have been invaluable to the company. As he moves on to new opportunities, we are grateful for his time with us and confident in our direction forward. We are actively seeking a successor who will continue to drive our strategic objectives and maintain the high standards of financial stewardship that Gaurav set."

On behalf of the board of directors,

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson

CEO and Chairman

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is also engaged in exploration in Namibia, Africa along with actively searching for other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

For more information on Ubique please contact see www.ubiqueminerals.com or contact vilhjalmur@jvcapital.co.uk

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Ltd.., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Ltd.

