Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2024 - Voting Results
LONDON, May 2, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company"):
AGM 2024 - Voting Results
Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 02 May 2024. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.
On 02 May 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 9,900,656 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 251,831,897.
The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:
|
Resolutions
|
Votes for
|
% of votes cast
|
Votes against
|
% of votes cast
|
Votes cast
|
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
|
Votes withheld
|
1
|
122,001,460
|
99.96
|
43,732
|
0.04
|
122,045,192
|
48.46%
|
217,283
|
2
|
118,842,804
|
97.24
|
3,369,907
|
2.76
|
122,212,711
|
48.53%
|
49,764
|
3
|
118,756,034
|
97.18
|
3,444,383
|
2.82
|
122,200,417
|
48.52%
|
62,058
|
4
|
122,211,278
|
99.98
|
25,570
|
0.02
|
122,236,848
|
48.54%
|
25,627
|
5
|
121,875,462
|
99.84
|
200,822
|
0.16
|
122,076,284
|
48.48%
|
176,191
|
6
|
121,986,772
|
99.87
|
162,512
|
0.13
|
122,149,284
|
48.50%
|
103,191
|
7
|
120,184,641
|
98.40
|
1,959,215
|
1.60
|
122,143,856
|
48.50%
|
108,619
|
8
|
121,211,359
|
99.24
|
932,497
|
0.76
|
122,143,856
|
48.50%
|
108,619
|
9
|
121,471,627
|
99.45
|
672,229
|
0.55
|
122,143,856
|
48.50%
|
108,619
|
10
|
121,231,455
|
99.25
|
912,401
|
0.75
|
122,143,856
|
48.50%
|
108,619
|
11
|
119,971,766
|
98.21
|
2,182,769
|
1.79
|
122,154,535
|
48.51%
|
97,940
|
12
|
122,068,636
|
99.94
|
67,478
|
0.06
|
122,136,114
|
48.50%
|
116,361
|
13
|
122,092,130
|
99.95
|
56,772
|
0.05
|
122,148,902
|
48.50%
|
113,573
|
14
|
118,394,924
|
96.92
|
3,763,774
|
3.08
|
122,158,698
|
48.51%
|
103,777
|
15
|
117,061,590
|
95.81
|
5,116,427
|
4.19
|
122,178,017
|
48.52%
|
74,458
|
16
|
120,028,773
|
98.24
|
2,148,500
|
1.76
|
122,177,273
|
48.52%
|
75,202
|
17
|
116,787,253
|
95.56
|
5,422,853
|
4.44
|
122,210,106
|
48.53%
|
42,369
|
18
|
115,288,538
|
94.33
|
6,932,344
|
5.67
|
122,220,882
|
48.53%
|
31,593
|
19
|
115,333,594
|
94.35
|
6,912,216
|
5.65
|
122,245,810
|
48.54%
|
6,665
|
20
|
120,266,059
|
98.39
|
1,962,751
|
1.61
|
122,228,810
|
48.54%
|
23,665
|
21
|
121,868,447
|
99.78
|
269,442
|
0.22
|
122,137,889
|
48.50%
|
114,586
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecora-resources.com,
as soon as practicable.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information:
|
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
|
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
|
Website:
|
www.ecora-resources.com
|FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
|
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
