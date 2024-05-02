Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2024 - Voting Results

LONDON, May 2, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company"):

AGM 2024 - Voting Results

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 02 May 2024. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.

On 02 May 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 9,900,656 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 251,831,897.

The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Votes cast Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes withheld 1 122,001,460 99.96 43,732 0.04 122,045,192 48.46% 217,283 2 118,842,804 97.24 3,369,907 2.76 122,212,711 48.53% 49,764 3 118,756,034 97.18 3,444,383 2.82 122,200,417 48.52% 62,058 4 122,211,278 99.98 25,570 0.02 122,236,848 48.54% 25,627 5 121,875,462 99.84 200,822 0.16 122,076,284 48.48% 176,191 6 121,986,772 99.87 162,512 0.13 122,149,284 48.50% 103,191 7 120,184,641 98.40 1,959,215 1.60 122,143,856 48.50% 108,619 8 121,211,359 99.24 932,497 0.76 122,143,856 48.50% 108,619 9 121,471,627 99.45 672,229 0.55 122,143,856 48.50% 108,619 10 121,231,455 99.25 912,401 0.75 122,143,856 48.50% 108,619 11 119,971,766 98.21 2,182,769 1.79 122,154,535 48.51% 97,940 12 122,068,636 99.94 67,478 0.06 122,136,114 48.50% 116,361 13 122,092,130 99.95 56,772 0.05 122,148,902 48.50% 113,573 14 118,394,924 96.92 3,763,774 3.08 122,158,698 48.51% 103,777 15 117,061,590 95.81 5,116,427 4.19 122,178,017 48.52% 74,458 16 120,028,773 98.24 2,148,500 1.76 122,177,273 48.52% 75,202 17 116,787,253 95.56 5,422,853 4.44 122,210,106 48.53% 42,369 18 115,288,538 94.33 6,932,344 5.67 122,220,882 48.53% 31,593 19 115,333,594 94.35 6,912,216 5.65 122,245,810 48.54% 6,665 20 120,266,059 98.39 1,962,751 1.61 122,228,810 48.54% 23,665 21 121,868,447 99.78 269,442 0.22 122,137,889 48.50% 114,586

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

