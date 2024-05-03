PPX Mining Announces Debt Settlement Transaction

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreement with an arm's length creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") to settle C$20,000 of outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement") through the issuance of 400,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit has a deemed issue price of C$0.05 per Unit pursuant to the Debt Settlement. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.07 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Debt Settlement transaction.

The Debt Settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and execution of definitive debt settlement agreements. All securities to be issued to the Creditor will be subject to a hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

