Artemis Resources says Mt Marie prospect is fast becoming a 'priority one target' for lithium

13:46 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Artemis Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARV, AIM:ARV, OTCQB:ARTTF) executive director George Ventouras highlights promising results from latest sample assays from the Mt Marie lithium prospect in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Ventouras expressed excitement over recent high-grade findings at Mt Marie, describing it as a priority target due to consistent high-grade assay results. He also noted encouraging results from Osborn East, showing consistency with yields above half a percent, though not as high as Mt Marie, but demonstrating potential in terms of strike length.

The next steps for Artemis include awaiting heritage clearances for Mt Marie, with drilling expected to commence early in the new financial year around July or August. Ventouras detailed plans for extensive ground reconnaissance and sampling to further understand the lithium mineralisation and prepare for the drilling phase.

Additionally, Artemis announced a fundraising initiative, the proceeds of which will support the lithium exploration and development of its gold prospects, with Lulu Creek also highlighted as a priority. The focus is on advancing these projects and enhancing the understanding of the geology to optimise exploration efforts.

