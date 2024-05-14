Durango Reviewing Historic Technical Data at NMX East

Vancouver, May 14, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTCQB:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is reviewing historic technical information in relation to its proximate location to the new copper discovery (Lion occurrence) of Power Nickel's Nisk property in the James Bay region of Québec.

Durango, like many other mineral title owners, has been in the area of Power Nickel (TSXV-PNPN) since the Nemaska Lithium Whabouchi lithium mine exploration stage in 2014-2015. Durango's NMX East property is located on the east side of the Whabouchi Lithium Mine and also near to Power Nickel's Nisk property (TSXV-PNPN) who recently announced a delineation of a new polymetallic discovery. The claim boundaries of Power Nickel are less than 8km from Durango's NMX East property as can be seen on the map below. https://www.bmcms1.com/staging/durangoresourcesinc.com/_resources/news/nr-20240514-figure1.jpg?v=0.1



Click Image To View Full Size

Durango is in the process of planning a drilling and mapping program to submit for permitting based on the information gathered from its inaugural program which was undertaken in the fall of 2023. Several lithium bearing pegmatite dykes were encountered in addition to a molybdenite-bearing pegmatite. Molybdenite is a soft metallic mineral that is a source for molybdenum which is used in steel alloys to increase strength. (See news release dated March 1st, 2024, for further information.)

Melanie Mackay, PGeo (OGQ (Ordre Des Geologues du Quebec) special authorization 10317, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, APEGA (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta) 305012), is a director and qualified person for Durango and approves the technical content of this news release.

About NMX East

The NMX East property borders the eastern perimeter of Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi deposit which is one of the richest spodumene deposits in the world based on its volume and grade. Nemaska Lithium reports over 36M tonnes of spodumene is expected to be produced at the Whabouchi deposit over a period of 33 years (www.nemaskalithium.com). Durango's NMX East property claim border is approximately 1.5km from the Whabouchi Mine pit and is located 33km east of the town of Nemaska in northern Quebec.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

