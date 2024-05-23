Giant Mining Corp. Appoints Andrew Mugridge to Board of Directors and Richard Robins to the Advisory Board and Engagement of Marketing

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mugridge to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mugridge brings a wealth of experience in finance and marketing, with a distinguished career in consulting for publicly traded companies since 2006.

David Greenway, President, and CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented on the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our Board of Directors. His extensive background in finance, marketing, and investor relations will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic initiatives. Andrew's expertise and leadership will greatly benefit Giant Mining Corp.."

About Andrew Mugridge

Andrew Mugridge has been involved in the finance and marketing sectors since entering the industry in 2006. His career began with consulting for publicly traded companies, focusing on financial and marketing strategies that drive growth and shareholder value.

From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Mugridge operated a successful investor relations firm, where he honed his skills in managing investor communications and corporate marketing. He then transitioned to a principal role at a financial advisory firm in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he continues to provide strategic financial counsel to a diverse client base. His professional experience is extensive, having served as a representative at ZLC Wealth Inc. from September 2015 to September 2021 and as Principal at Hotspur Financial Services Ltd. from June 2010 to July 2023. Additionally, he has been a Director at Recharge Resources Ltd. since March 2022.

Mr. Mugridge's educational background includes a Certificate of Marketing Management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and completion of the Exempt Market Proficiency (EMP) Course from the IFSE Institute.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Robins has joined the Advisory Board.

About Richard Robins, B.A., MBA

Mr. Richard Robins is a seasoned financial executive with over twenty years of distinguished leadership and extensive expertise across multiple sectors, including banking, financial technology (FinTech), mining, and public companies. His impactful contributions have left an indelible mark on the financial landscape, demonstrating remarkable acumen and strategic prowess.

Notably, his tenure as Chief Financial Officer at International Battery Metals Ltd. exemplified his exceptional leadership, steering the company through a successful public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange before strategically transitioning to the CSE. This pivotal move marked a significant milestone, shaping the company's trajectory under Mr. Robins' guidance. International Battery Metals Ltd., an innovative lithium exploration and extraction technology company, currently boasts a market capitalization of approximately $312 million, a testament to Mr. Robins' exemplary stewardship during his tenure. His strategic insights and pivotal role have been instrumental in the company's success.

Before his impactful role at International Battery Metals Ltd., Mr. Robins honed his skills through progressive leadership positions at esteemed banking institutions, including TD Bank, Citibank, Peoples Trust Company and Vancouver City Savings Credit Union. His diverse experience equipped him with invaluable insights that have consistently contributed to his success.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Robins is committed to philanthropic endeavors and serves on the Board of Directors of Odd Squad Productions Society, a registered not-for-profit charitable organization delivering prevention programs for youth in the Lower Mainland, throughout BC, across Canada, and worldwide.

Mr. Robins earned his B.A., in Economics, from McGill University in Montreal and holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in Marketing & Entrepreneurial Studies from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

Site Visit

The company's executive team, alongside the geological technical team led by Buster Hunsaker and a group of consultants, will be heading to the Majuba Hill Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada, USA, in the coming weeks. This site visit is a critical step in planning out the next phases of exploration. The teams will conduct thorough assessments, gather data, and strategize the most effective approaches to maximize the project's potential. Their goal is to ensure a comprehensive and detailed plan that aligns with Giant Mining's commitment to excellence and sustainable practices in resource development.

Copper Market Update

Copper prices have surged by 17.48% YTD in 2024, driven by fundamental factors and a tightening demand-supply environment. The persistent deficit in the copper concentrate market, exacerbated by ongoing mine disruptions, continues to exert upward pressure on prices. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle could unleash pent-up demand, further boosting copper's value. Long-term, the energy transition is expected to become a significant tailwind for copper, sustaining its meteoric rise. These combined factors have propelled copper prices to new heights, reflecting a robust and dynamic market landscape. Below is a graph illustrating the year-to-date performance of copper. 1



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Copper Prices YTD 2024

Strategic Marketing Engagements

The Company is also pleased to announce several key strategic marketing and market awareness agreements (the "Marketing Agreements") aimed at enhancing its investor relations and expanding its market presence.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., announced today, "We are excited to collaborate with these organizations to broaden our reach in the European and North American markets and effectively communicate our value proposition to a wider audience. These strategic engagements will help us strengthen our investor outreach and provide potential new investors with comprehensive insights into our operations and growth potential."

The Company has engaged 2686362 Ontario Corporation, doing business as CanaCom Group ("CanaCom"), with their brand TheDeepDive.ca ("TheDeepDive"). As part of this agreement, TheDeepDive.ca will produce and publish a featured company profile on Giant Mining in video format. This profile will highlight the investment opportunity, business model, company history, management backgrounds, industry comparable, forecasts, relevant risks, and the overall investment thesis. The videos will serve to educate the investor community about the potential of Giant Mining. A written version of this profile will also be published on TheDeepDive.ca and will be hyperlinked within the main menu. This Marketing Agreement is effective from May 15, 2024, for a twelve-month term, costing CDN $60,000 plus GST. All interactions and service provisions will be coordinated through CanaCom main contact, the authorized representative at 1836 Scarth Street, Regina, SK S4P 3G3. (email jay@thedeepdive.ca, or by telephone: (306) 993-4791. For more information, visit TheDeepDive.ca

Furthermore, the Company has retained the services of Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH, ("Plutus") located at Buchtstr. 13, Bremen, 28195, Germany, for a term of seven months. Pursuant to this Marketing Agreement, Plutus will provide strategic consulting services focused on market analysis and financial advisory to support Giant Mining's business initiatives (collectively, the "Consulting Services"). These Consulting Services will begin June 1, 2024, the effective date of the agreement, and continue for a period of seven months, ending on December 31, 2024. Giant Mining will compensate Plutus with a fee of EUR €250,000, payable at the commencement of the Consulting Services. All interactions and service provisions will be coordinated through Plutus' main contact, the authorized representative at Buchtstr. 13, 28195 Bremen, Germany (email: contact@plutuinves.de, or by telephone: +49 421 17540174).

Additionally, The Company has entered into a Marketing Agreement with Mining Investor Resources Ltd. ("MiningIR") for a term of twelve months. MiningIR is a media-based consulting company established in 2018 that provides corporate communications and media services for publicly traded companies. The mining media portal provides corporate mining and resource news, videos, and information company profiles on the resource sector companies. MiningIR delivers a rich experience, making the investor's experience fulfilling and informative by giving investors and resource companies the means to connect as partners in the mining and resource sector. This Marketing Agreement is effective from May 15, 2024, for a twelve-month term, costing CDN $41,000. All interactions and service provisions will be coordinated through MiningIR main contact, (email info@miningir.com, or by telephone: (778) 340-2131. For more information, visit MiningIR.

Greenway further highlighted the company's proactive approach to market opportunities, stating, "Copper prices, having climbed 28% over the last three months to hit a 2-year high, are being leveraged by Giant Mining Corp. to advance our Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit. This flagship project, known for its substantial copper resources and strategic location, is positioned to benefit significantly from current market trends, further enhancing the company's long-term growth prospects."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

