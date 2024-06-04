American Salars Appoints New CFO

Vancouver, June 4th, 2024 - American Salars Lithium Inc. ("American Salars" or the "Company") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces it has appointed Daryn Gordon to position of CFO. Mr. Daryn Gordon is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with more than two decades of finance and accounting experience. He started his career at global auditing firms Grant Thornton LLP and PwC Canada. For the last fourteen years, Mr. Gordon has continued to expand his expertise and knowledge by providing CFO services to Canadian companies across a variety of industries. Mr. Gordon has a Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Lethbridge.

American Salars CEO, R. Nick Horsley comments, "We are excited to have Mr. Gordon join our growing team. Mr. Gordon's experience with a big four accounting firm, combined with his experience running an independent accounting firm and acting as the CFO for numerous publicly traded companies in the mining space makes him a great fit, as American Salars looks to grow as a resource acquiror and developer into ultimately becoming a potential M&A target."

Furthermore, the Company has engaged Senergy Capital Communications Inc. of 228 - 1122 Mainland Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 5L1, Canada, to provide marketing services to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with on-line communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the company and its business model. Senergy has been retained for an initial period of one month with an anticipated start date of June 12th, 2024, or sooner (subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval date) to assist the Company in raising awareness. In consideration for the marketing services provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $30,000 plus goods and services tax per month, and renewable up to two months. The fees to Senergy will be used for co-ordinating and carrying out marketing of the Company and its products and services and for general awareness of the Company and will also cover expenses and costs for media distribution, influencer videos and advertising. To the Company's knowledge, Senergy does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in American Salars Lithium Inc. or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with Senergy is subject to CSE approval.

Additionally, Michael Dake has resigned as a member of American Salars Lithium Inc.'s board of directors. The company wishes to thank Mr. Dake for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market. Its flagship project is the Candela II Salar Project in Argentina which features a NI 43-101 inferred resource.

