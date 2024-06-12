Menü Artikel
Lion One Drills 3.3 m of 97.46 g/t Gold at Tuvatu Gold Mine in Fiji

15:15 Uhr  |  Newsfile

North Vancouver, June 12, 2024 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for infill and grade control drilling in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu. Drill results include multiple bonanza grade gold assays such as 750.05 g/t, 315.46 g/t, 167.55 g/t, 134.10 g/t, 132.29 g/t, 126.84 g/t, and 120.8 g/t (see Table 1 below). These results are all located proximal to underground development in the near-surface portion of the mine. Drilling was focused on the up-dip, down-dip, and southern areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These areas are targeted for mining within the next 12 months. The headline intercept of 97.46 g/t gold over 3.3 m is currently under development for extraction. Previous drill results from the Zone 5 area are available in the June 5, 2024, December 13, 2023, November 2, 2023, and August 10, 2023 news releases.

Top New Drill Results:

  • 97.46 g/t Au over 3.3 m (including 750.05 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0208, from 82.8 m depth)
  • 54.70 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 134.10 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0187, from 100.5 m depth)
  • 79.64 g/t Au over 1.2 m (including 315.46 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0191, from 75 m depth)
  • 42.11 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 95.33 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0204, from 117.2 m depth)
  • 167.55 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0188, from 60.3 m depth)

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. See Table 1 for additional data

Figure 1. Location of the Zone 5 drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 5 drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu, shown in grey. Yellow dashed square represents the area shown in the right image. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 5 drilling looking approximately northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/212644_e2a447fca4a20b5e_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of composited grade control and infill drill results in the Zone 5 area. Composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at <3 g/t Au. For full results see Table 3 in the appendix.

Hole ID
From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t)
TGC-0208
82.8 86.1 3.3 97.46

including 84.0 84.9 0.9 336.39

which includes 84.0 84.3 0.3 126.84

and 84.3 84.6 0.3 750.05

and 84.6 84.9 0.3 132.29
TGC-0187
100.5 102.3 1.8 54.70

including 100.5 100.8 0.9 106.92

which includes 100.8 101.1 0.3 65.87

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 134.10

and 101.4 101.7 0.3 120.80
TGC-0191
75.0 76.2 1.2 79.64

including 75.9 76.2 0.3 315.46
TGC-0204
117.2 118.7 1.5 42.11

including 118.1 118.4 0.3 95.33
TGC-0188
60.3 60.6 0.3 167.55
TGC-0207
44.1 47.1 3.0 16.69

including 44.1 44.7 0.6 34.54

and 44.7 45.6 0.9 26.98
TGC-0183
122.6 123.2 0.6 66.95
TGC-0183
109.1 112.4 3.3 11.78

including 112.1 112.4 0.3 42.50
TGC-0188
123.7 127.6 3.9 9.10

including 123.7 124.0 0.3 19.57

and 125.2 125.5 0.3 23.22

and 126.1 126.4 0.3 36.52

and 127.0 127.3 0.3 20.05
TGC-0183
53.3 53.9 0.6 54.67
TGC-0203
40.5 41.7 1.2 21.38

including 40.5 41.1 0.6 38.99
TGC-0189
130.2 131.1 0.9 26.79

including 130.2 130.5 0.3 71.60

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths

Zone 5 Drilling

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located along the main decline and includes the principal north-south oriented lodes (UR1 to UR3), the principal northeast-southwest oriented lodes (UR4 to UR8), and several of the western lodes (URW2, URW2A, URW3). These lodes are steeply dipping structures that converge at approximately 500 m depth to form Zone 500, which is the highest-grade part of the deposit and is interpreted to be the feeder zone at Tuvatu. The system remains open at depth with the deepest high-grade intersects occurring below 1000 m depth.

The drilling reported in this news release targeted the near-surface portions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These areas are scheduled to be mined throughout the next 12 months. Drilling was focused on the up-dip, down-dip, and southern areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes, and targeted a 280 m strike length of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. The current total strike length of the UR2 lode is approximately 620 m, while that of the URW3 lode is approximately 330 m. Both lodes remain open along strike and at depth. The southern drillholes reported here are the southernmost underground infill drillholes completed by Lion One and represent a new area of infill and grade control drilling at Tuvatu (Figure 3).

The headline drill intercept for this news release, 3.3 m at 97.46 g/t, has been intersected by an airleg rise. A sub-level is being established in this area to facilitate extraction over the coming months. This intercept includes a very high-grade sub-interval of 0.9 m at 336.39 g/t. The purpose of the current Zone 5 infill and grade control drill program is to enhance the mine model and inform stope design in advance of mining in the target areas. Highlights of the Zone 5 drilling reported here are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3.

Figure 2. Zone 5 up-dip and down-dip drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is to the northeast. The primary target areas shown here are the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. The headline intercept of 97.46 g/t gold over 3.3 m is intersected by a mine rise and development is ongoing to establish a sub-level to facilitate extraction in this area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/212644_e2a447fca4a20b5e_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Zone 5 southern drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is to the east. The primary target area shown here is the southern part of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These are the southernmost underground infill drillholes drilled by Lion One to date at Tuvatu and represent a new area of infill drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/212644_e2a447fca4a20b5e_003full.jpg

Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to mineral exploration at the Tuvatu Gold Project is based on information compiled by the Lion One team and reviewed by Alex Nichol, who is the company's Vice President of Geology and Exploration. Mr Nichol is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC code). Mr Nichol consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC
Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged and split by Lion One personnel on site and delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 23 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited
Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Walter Berukoff, Chairman & CEO

Contact Information
Email: info@liononemetals.com
Phone: 1-855-805-1250 (toll free North America)
Website: www.liononemetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility or the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Ltd.'s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Ltd. and on assumptions Lion One Metals Ltd. believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Ltd. or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Ltd., general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Ltd. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Ltd. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth
TGC-0183 1876386 3920529 111 137.4 8.1 167.5
TGC-0184 1876384 3920626 128 110.0 -13.7 37.2
TGC-0185 1876384 3920626 128 102.6 -13.6 11.3
TGC-0186 1876380 3920532 130 71.9 8.0 121.1
TGC-0187 1876384 3920627 128 82.0 -14.7 115.0
TGC-0188 1876386 3920529 111 142.1 7.6 170.0
TGC-0189 1876386 3920529 111 141.9 19.2 170.8
TGC-0190 1876384 3920626 128 110.3 -15.0 120.0
TGC-0191 1876382 3920532 130 79.1 6.4 111.0
TGC-0192 1876384 3920626 128 103.7 -13.8 5.2
TGC-0193 1876386 3920530 111 135.0 20.1 170.6
TGC-0194 1876383 3920627 128 69.3 -15.7 120.0
TGC-0195 1876381 3920532 130 86.0 6.9 110.2
TGC-0196 1876384 3920626 128 103.2 -14.6 120.0
TGC-0197 1876384 3920432 95 98.4 22.4 92.1
TGC-0198 1876384 3920626 128 70.0 17.0 5.6
TGC-0199 1876381 3920531 130 92.9 6.8 111.6
TGC-0200 1876383 3920627 130 70.6 22.4 115.3
TGC-0201 1876384 3920432 95 106.1 21.8 70.6
TGC-0202 1876384 3920431 96 122.5 21.0 85.8
TGC-0203 1876380 3920531 130 101.3 7.1 115.0
TGC-0204 1876384 3920627 127 68.7 -34.4 150.0
TGC-0205 1876381 3920533 131 68.5 14.0 115.0
TGC-0206 1876384 3920431 96 131.2 21.9 80.0
TGC-0207 1876384 3920431 95 106.4 21.7 67.7
TGC-0208 1876381 3920533 131 61.8 14.2 115.0
TGC-0209 1876383 3920627 129 67.3 17.4 125.0

Table 3. Composite results from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID
From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t)
TGC-0183
23.1 23.7 0.6 5.81
TGC-0183
30.3 30.9 0.6 4.11
TGC-0183
33.2 33.8 0.6 8.30
TGC-0183
53.3 53.9 0.6 54.67
TGC-0183
57.8 58.4 0.6 18.99
TGC-0183
93.2 93.5 0.3 3.64
TGC-0183
103.7 105.8 2.1 7.64

consisting of 103.7 104.0 0.3 26.39

and 104.0 104.6 0.6 1.48

and 104.6 105.2 0.6 8.85

and 105.2 105.8 0.6 3.22
TGC-0183
109.1 112.4 3.3 11.78

consisting of 109.1 109.7 0.6 9.36

and 109.7 110.3 0.6 0.30

and 110.3 110.9 0.6 13.78

and 110.9 111.5 0.6 4.13

and 111.5 112.1 0.6 15.99

and 112.1 112.4 0.3 42.50
TGC-0183
122.6 123.2 0.6 66.95
TGC-0186
74.7 75.6 0.9 16.15

consisting of 74.7 75.0 0.3 41.23

and 75.0 75.3 0.3 4.00

and 75.3 75.6 0.3 3.21
TGC-0186
86.7 87.3 0.6 4.02
TGC-0186
93.0 94.2 1.2 3.81

consisting of 93.0 93.3 0.3 4.73

and 93.3 94.2 0.9 3.50
TGC-0187
100.5 102.3 1.8 54.70

consisting of 100.5 100.8 0.3 3.23

and 100.8 101.1 0.3 65.87

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 134.10

and 101.4 101.7 0.3 120.80

and 101.7 102.0 0.3 0.54

and 102.0 102.3 0.3 3.66
TGC-0188
22.4 24.3 1.9 8.22

consisting of 22.4 22.7 0.3 6.66

and 22.7 23.0 0.3 4.90

and 23.0 23.3 0.3 14.87

and 23.3 23.6 0.3 8.20

and 23.6 23.9 0.3 12.33

and 23.9 24.3 0.4 3.84
TGC-0188
32.4 33.3 0.9 3.57
TGC-0188
43.8 44.4 0.6 4.40
TGC-0188
58.5 58.8 0.3 5.36
TGC-0188
60.3 60.6 0.3 167.55
TGC-0188
92.8 93.7 0.9 4.76

consisting of 92.8 93.1 0.3 9.36

and 93.1 93.4 0.3 1.05

and 93.4 93.7 0.3 3.88
TGC-0188
95.5 96.4 0.9 23.45

consisting of 95.5 95.8 0.3 3.02

and 95.8 96.1 0.3 0.36

and 96.1 96.4 0.3 66.97
TGC-0188
123.7 127.6 3.9 9.10

consisting of 123.7 124.0 0.3 19.57

and 124.0 124.3 0.3 2.40

and 124.3 124.6 0.3 0.09

and 124.6 124.9 0.3 <0.01

and 124.9 125.2 0.3 8.61

and 125.2 125.5 0.3 23.22

and 125.5 126.1 0.6 2.06

and 126.1 126.4 0.3 36.52

and 126.4 126.7 0.3 0.56

and 126.7 127.0 0.3 0.09

and 127.0 127.3 0.3 20.05

and 127.3 127.6 0.3 3.05
TGC-0189
19.8 21.3 1.5 11.55

consisting of 19.8 20.4 0.6 18.99

and 20.4 20.7 0.3 13.63

and 20.7 21.3 0.6 3.06
TGC-0189
33.0 33.9 0.9 3.28

consisting of 33.0 33.3 0.3 3.75

and 33.3 33.9 0.6 3.04
TGC-0189
40.2 41.1 0.9 4.99
TGC-0189
96.9 97.2 0.3 19.15
TGC-0189
103.2 103.8 0.6 5.76
TGC-0189
105.9 106.5 0.6 30.37
TGC-0189
123.6 124.2 0.6 4.74
TGC-0189
130.2 131.1 0.9 26.79

consisting of 130.2 130.5 0.3 71.60

and 130.5 131.1 0.6 4.38
TGC-0189
160.2 160.5 0.3 4.76
TGC-0190
91.8 92.1 0.3 5.63
TGC-0190
93.6 95.1 1.5 3.40

consisting of 93.6 93.9 0.3 3.88

and 93.9 94.2 0.3 0.98

and 94.2 94.5 0.3 5.15

and 94.5 94.8 0.3 1.70

and 94.8 95.1 0.3 5.30
TGC-0191
46.8 47.1 0.3 13.86
TGC-0191
54.3 55.2 0.9 9.30

consisting of 54.3 54.6 0.3 14.42

and 54.6 55.2 0.6 6.74
TGC-0191
70.5 70.8 0.3 3.56
TGC-0191
75.0 76.2 1.2 79.64

consisting of 75.0 75.3 0.3 3.10

and 75.3 75.9 0.6 <0.01

and 75.9 76.2 0.3 315.46
TGC-0191
88.8 90.0 1.2 9.37

consisting of 88.8 89.1 0.3 8.38

and 89.1 89.4 0.3 15.22

and 89.4 89.7 0.3 <0.01

and 89.7 90.0 0.3 13.87
TGC-0191
91.8 93.9 2.1 6.19

consisting of 91.8 92.1 0.3 13.04

and 92.1 92.4 0.3 16.39

and 92.4 92.7 0.3 2.90

and 92.7 93.0 0.3 <0.01

and 93.0 93.3 0.3 0.07

and 93.3 93.6 0.3 6.39

and 93.6 93.9 0.3 4.56
TGC-0193
23.7 24.0 0.3 3.14
TGC-0193
28.8 29.4 0.6 3.86
TGC-0193
30.9 31.2 0.3 3.31
TGC-0193
96.0 96.6 0.6 3.75
TGC-0193
99.6 100.2 0.6 6.83
TGC-0193
109.2 109.5 0.3 4.08
TGC-0193
110.4 110.7 0.3 5.07
TGC-0193
112.8 113.1 0.3 14.58
TGC-0194
105.1 107.8 2.7 8.78

consisting of 105.1 105.7 0.6 3.65

and 105.7 106.0 0.3 2.30

and 106.0 106.3 0.3 23.85

and 106.3 106.9 0.6 9.66

and 106.9 107.8 0.9 8.75
TGC-0195
24.3 24.6 0.3 4.55
TGC-0195
74.3 75.2 0.9 6.55

consisting of 74.3 74.6 0.3 13.26

and 74.6 75.2 0.6 3.20
TGC-0195
88.4 89.0 0.6 19.07
TGC-0196
99.1 99.7 0.6 4.68
TGC-0196
104.2 106.9 2.7 4.83

consisting of 104.2 104.5 0.3 3.98

and 104.5 104.8 0.3 4.38

and 104.8 105.1 0.3 9.34

and 105.1 105.4 0.3 0.82

and 105.4 105.7 0.3 8.32

and 105.7 106.3 0.6 0.80

and 106.3 106.9 0.6 7.51
TGC-0197
47.1 48.9 1.8 10.91

consisting of 47.1 47.7 0.6 5.69

and 47.7 48.3 0.6 0.22

and 48.3 48.6 0.3 36.18

and 48.6 48.9 0.3 17.44
TGC-0197
72.9 76.2 3.3 6.76

consisting of 72.9 73.5 0.6 3.18

and 73.5 74.1 0.6 2.29

and 74.1 74.7 0.6 6.87

and 74.7 75.0 0.3 4.27

and 75.0 75.3 0.3 40.67

and 75.3 75.9 0.6 0.08

and 75.9 76.2 0.3 4.58
TGC-0199
23.5 23.8 0.3 6.09
TGC-0199
34.6 36.1 1.5 4.28

consisting of 34.6 34.9 0.3 9.66

and 34.9 35.2 0.3 -0.01

and 35.2 35.5 0.3 0.95

and 35.5 35.8 0.3 6.88

and 35.8 36.1 0.3 3.90
TGC-0199
42.1 42.7 0.6 6.07
TGC-0199
77.8 78.1 0.3 5.57
TGC-0199
83.5 83.8 0.3 3.99
TGC-0200
99.8 101.3 1.5 5.77

consisting of 99.8 100.1 0.3 7.62

and 100.1 100.4 0.3 6.66

and 100.4 100.7 0.3 5.25

and 100.7 101.0 0.3 4.35

and 101.0 101.3 0.3 4.99
TGC-0201
44.9 47.3 2.4 7.19

consisting of 44.9 45.2 0.3 3.80

and 45.2 45.5 0.3 2.14

and 45.5 45.8 0.3 7.94

and 45.8 46.1 0.3 2.85

and 46.1 46.4 0.3 16.45

and 46.4 46.7 0.3 3.01

and 46.7 47.0 0.3 15.09

and 47.0 47.3 0.3 6.20
TGC-0201
48.5 48.8 0.3 3.12
TGC-0202
61.8 62.1 0.3 27.45
TGC-0203
19.5 21.9 2.4 8.15

consisting of 19.5 20.4 0.9 3.54

and 20.4 21.0 0.6 8.09

and 21.0 21.9 0.9 12.79
TGC-0203
35.4 36.3 0.9 8.93
TGC-0203
40.5 41.7 1.2 21.38

consisting of 40.5 41.1 0.6 38.99

and 41.1 41.7 0.6 3.77
TGC-0204
117.2 118.7 1.5 42.11

consisting of 117.2 117.5 0.3 3.70

and 117.5 117.8 0.3 38.52

and 117.8 118.1 0.3 39.07

and 118.1 118.4 0.3 95.33

and 118.4 118.7 0.3 33.92
TGC-0205
54.9 55.2 0.3 5.68
TGC-0205
90.6 90.9 0.3 7.92
TGC-0206
38.3 39.2 0.9 4.15
TGC-0206
63.2 64.7 1.5 3.82

consisting of 63.2 63.5 0.3 4.12

and 63.5 64.1 0.6 0.52

and 64.1 64.7 0.6 6.96
TGC-0207
44.1 47.1 3.0 16.69

consisting of 44.1 44.7 0.6 34.54

and 44.7 45.6 0.9 26.98

and 45.6 46.2 0.6 0.57

and 46.2 46.5 0.3 2.44

and 46.5 46.8 0.3 3.15

and 46.8 47.1 0.3 10.18
TGC-0208
82.8 86.1 3.3 97.46

consisting of 82.8 83.4 0.6 9.97

and 83.4 83.7 0.3 0.66

and 83.7 84.0 0.3 1.26

and 84.0 84.3 0.3 126.84

and 84.3 84.6 0.3 750.05

and 84.6 84.9 0.3 132.29

and 84.9 85.2 0.3 4.80

and 85.2 85.5 0.3 26.77

and 85.5 85.8 0.3 0.38

and 85.8 86.1 0.3 9.02
TGC-0209
102.6 102.9 0.3 4.13

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212644


Lion One Metals Ltd.

Lion One Metals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H6MD
CA5362161047
www.liononemetals.com
