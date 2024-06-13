Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting Voting Results

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, June 12, 2024 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general meeting and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 474,339,506 shares, or 56.47% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be voted at the Meeting, were voted.

The following table outlines the voting results for each of the director nominees:

Director Nominees Votes FOR Percentage

of Votes FOR

(%) Votes

AGAINST Percentage

of Votes

AGAINST (%) Robby Chang 327,714,267 74.8 110,605,457 25.2 Frank Estergaard 433,532,812 98.9 4,786,912 1.1 William Marsh 292,879,069 66.8 145,440,655 33.2 Ross McElroy 436,638,234 99.6 1,681,490 0.4 Beatriz Orrantia 433,714,362 99.0 4,605,362 1.0 Felix Wang 435,577,993 99.4 2,741,731 0.6 Darian Yip 433,798,987 99.0 4,520,737 1.0

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2024, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

By resolution passed by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

On a vote by ballot, a special resolution was passed to approve a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a basis of up to 10 pre-consolidation shares being consolidated into one post-consolidation share, with the actual consolidation ratio to be determined by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") following the Meeting (such ratio not to exceed 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share). Completion of the share consolidation will depend on certain factors and the Board will have the discretion to proceed or not to proceed with a share consolidation.

Final voting results at the Meeting will be made available on Fission's website at www.fissionuranium.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Fission Uranium About

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of the Company which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.