PPX Mining Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement with a single investor of up to 62,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of Cdn$0.062 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to Cdn$3,875,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of Cdn$0.095 per Warrant Share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is being completed on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may complete the Offering via the closing of multiple tranches.

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

