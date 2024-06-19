Menü Artikel
North Bay Resources announces further results from trench work at Fran Gold joint Venture

16:01 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
North Bay Resources CEO Jared Lazerson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news regarding the company's latest exploration efforts at the Fran Gold Joint Venture Property. The assays received from this exploration have revealed significant findings.

The assays were conducted over a wide area of known gold mineralization across pre-existing trenches labeled A through E. Lazerson reported that the assays from separate composite samples taken from trenches B and C yielded nearly identical results, each showing 0.5 troy ounces per ton of gold. This suggests a consistent and substantial gold presence in these areas.

The central area of the property, known as the Bullion Alley Zone, has been identified as the richest part of the site. This zone, supported by extensive drilling data, appears to be a potential feeder zone, making it a prime focus for upcoming bulk sampling operations. Additionally, assays from trenches A and B revealed a notable 0.9% copper content along with high iron concentrations.

North Bay Resources is currently awaiting the results of metallurgical tests, which will help determine the specific compounds present in the mineralization. These results are crucial as they will assist the company in evaluating the applicability of gravity and flotation recovery methods for gold separation.

This recent discovery marks a significant milestone for North Bay Resources, indicating promising potential for future mining and extraction operations at the Fran Gold Joint Venture Property. The company remains optimistic about the continued exploration and development of this valuable asset.

