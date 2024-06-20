Vice President of Exploration Sean Hillacre joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide a detailed summary of the analytical results from the inaugural winter 2024 drill program at the Atlantic Project in Saskatchewan. The results highlight significant uranium mineralization across multiple drill holes, marking a promising development for the project.The Atlantic Project, currently under option to ATCO Mining, which funded the 2024 drill program, has confirmed highly anomalous uranium in drill holes ATL-24-002, ATL-24-004A, and ATL-24-005A. These findings align with prospective structural zones and favorable alterations, including dravite-rich clays. Multiple zones of elevated uranium were intersected, linked to the sub-Athabasca unconformity and basement structural zones, indicating the presence of a uranium-fertile system.Hillacre expressed optimism about the significant discovery potential along the untested portions of the east-west conductor system within the Atlantic Project. The company is planning supplementary geophysical surveys over the central claim blocks, which will provide additional target areas for phases II and III of the drilling program. These surveys aim to explore further the untested gravity low anomalies on the western block, potentially unveiling more high-value uranium zones.'s continued exploration efforts at the Atlantic Project highlight the substantial upside for new discoveries and reinforce the project's strategic importance in the company's portfolio. The positive results from the winter 2024 drill program lay a strong foundation for future exploration and development activities in this highly prospective region.Proactive Canada+1 604-688-8158action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/standard-uranium-reports-promising-results-from-winter-2024-drill-program-at-atlantic-project-976268002