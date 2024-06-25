Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Election of Directors and Annual Meeting Voting Results
Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 6, 2024 for the Company's annual and special meeting of Shareholders held June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting today in Toronto as well as the results for other matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Darren Blasutti
|
78,513,968
|
93.74%
|
5,239,457
|
6.26%
|
Christine Carson
|
78,714,392
|
93.98%
|
5,039,032
|
6.02%
|
Alex Davidson
|
72,063,020
|
86.04%
|
11,690,405
|
13.96%
|
Alan Edwards
|
78,866,933
|
94.17%
|
4,886,492
|
5.83%
|
Bradley Kipp
|
72,136,981
|
86.13%
|
11,616,443
|
13.87%
|
Gordon Pridham
|
72,092,830
|
86.08%
|
11,660,594
|
13.92%
|
Manuel Rivera
|
78,718,678
|
93.99%
|
5,034,747
|
6.01%
|
Lorie Waisberg
|
68,654,700
|
81.97%
|
15,098,725
|
18.03%
In addition, the Company's shareholders passed a resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration. The Company's shareholders also approved the issuance of up to 27,500,000 Common Shares, which is in excess of 25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (as at June 12, 2023), issuable upon the retraction of the Convertible Debentures.
The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on June 25, 2024. A total of 108,292,557 of the Company's common shares were voted, representing 43.14% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date for the Meeting.
About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR+ or www.americas-gold.com.
