McEwen Mining Announces AGM Voting Results, Meeting Resources Now Available

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) ("MUX" or the "Company") announces the results of the MUX Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2024. Key approvals included the Company's 2024 Equity and Incentive Plan and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Voting Overview:

A total of 26,845,690 shares were voted, representing approximately 54.33% of the 49,408,775 outstanding shares entitled to vote.

Directors Elected: Robert McEwen, Allen Ambrose, Ian Ball, Richard Brissenden, Nicolas Darveau-Garneau, Robin Dunbar, Michelle Makori, Merri Sanchez, and William Shaver.

2024 Equity and Incentive Plan was approved.

Ernst & Young LLP's appointment as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 was ratified.

Detailed Voting Results:

Election results for the directors nominated at the meeting:

Name of Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes Robert R. McEwen 18,377,798 454,772 8,013,120 Allen V. Ambrose 16,985,036 1,847,534 8,013,120 Ian Ball 18,511,070 321,500 8,013,120 Richard W. Brissenden 17,683,264 1,149,306 8,013,120 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 18,471,765 360,805 8,013,120 Robin E. Dunbar 18,483,487 349,083 8,013,120 Michelle Makori 18,510,060 322,510 8,013,120 Merri Sanchez 18,447,994 384,576 8,013,120 William M. Shaver 18,490,648 341,922 8,013,120

Election results for the McEwen Mining Inc. 2024 Equity and Incentive Plan:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 16,614,607 2,120,438 95,5270 8,013,120

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 26,708,421 68,949 68,320 0



Access Meeting Resources

The AGM recording, transcript, company presentation, and Los Azules project video are now available on the Company's Media page at:

https://www.mcewenmining.com/media/overview/.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it holds a 47.7% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner has personally provided the Company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results, including but not limited to the expected use of proceeds of the Offering and the timing of the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to the calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.



The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen Mining Inc.

Want News Fast?



Subscribe to our email list by clicking here:

https://www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/#section=followUs



and receive news as it happens!!







