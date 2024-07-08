Copper Standard Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, July 8, 2024 - Copper Standard Resources Inc. (CSE: CSR) ("Copper Standard" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Fargey to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Marcel de Groot, President, Director and prior CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Matt to the Copper Standard team. Matt brings 15 years of experience in the mining industry and has a history of executing growth strategies and capital market initiatives for publicly traded mining companies. Matt has a track record of success, and he will be a great fit for creating value for our shareholders."

Most recently Mr. Fargey served as the Chief Financial Officer of Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") which was sold to Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. in 2023 for over US$700 million. In this previous role, Mr. Fargey was involved with acquiring assets, financial due diligence, investor relations, financial reporting, tax planning and compliance with internal controls and other laws and regulations. Prior to working with Maverix, Mr. Fargey worked with Sandstorm Gold Royalties and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Fargey holds Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst designations and has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria.

Concurrent with the appointment and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options on July 8th, 2024. The stock options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$0.45 per share.

About Copper Standard Resources Inc.

Copper Standard Resources is a resource-stage mining company with a focus on copper and gold, with an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for supergene and porphyry copper - gold mineralization at depth, beneath drill holes bottoming in oxide gold-copper mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within the prolific Yanacocha District. Recognizing the importance of sustainable practices, Copper Standard remains dedicated to thorough evaluation and responsible development within the mineral sector. Copper Standard continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

For more information about Copper Standard, please visit our website at www.copperstandard.com or email us at info@copperstandard.com.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Mr. de Groot's continuing activity with the Company; untested potential for supergene and porphyry copper - gold mineralization at depth at Colpayoc; comparisons to world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within the prolific Yanacocha District; and the ability to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve several risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold, silver and copper; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its information circular dated December 20, 2021, available on www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

