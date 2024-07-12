Monumental Energy Corp. Reports 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2024 - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: ZA6) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 12, 2024 (the "Meeting"), including fixing the number of directors at six, electing each of Michelle DeCecco, Max Sali, Ryan Cheung, Kris Raffle, Wasim Rehman and Frank Jacobs as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year and appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's shareholders also approved, ratified and affirmed a new rolling equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"). The Equity Incentive Plan was approved and adopted by the Company's board of directors on June 7, 2024 and approved, ratified and affirmed by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting, replacing the Company's stock option plan (the "Prior Plan"). The Equity Incentive Plan allows for the issuance of incentive stock options, deferred share units, performance share units, restricted share units, stock appreciation rights, and stock purchase rights (collectively, "Awards"). Pursuant to the Equity Incentive Plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the Company, from time to time, may be reserved for issuance pursuant to the exercise of all Awards granted thereunder. All of the stock options currently outstanding under the Prior Plan will remain outstanding and in full force and effect in accordance with their terms.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile. The Company holds a 2% net smelter return royalty on Summit Nanotech's share of any future lithium production from the Salar de Turi Project. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Michelle DeCecco"

Michelle DeCecco, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the price of metals and oil and gas, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

