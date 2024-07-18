Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Completion of Farm-In Arrangement in Southern Alberta, Stock Option Grant and New Chair of the Board.

Calgary, July 17, 2024 - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) ("Tuktu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the farm-in arrangement previously announced on April 17, 2024, the issuance of stock options to Tuktu's directors and officers, and the appointment of Kathleen Dixon as the Chair of the Company's board of directors.

Farm-in Agreement

Tuktu has executed a definitive agreement with an arms-length private company in respect of the farm-in arrangement previously announced on April 17, 2024. The completed farm-in arrangement allows Tuktu to farm-in on certain undeveloped rights in the Southern Alberta deep basin. The Company plans to commence operations in respect to the farm-in during the third quarter of 2024.

Stock Options

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of its stock option plan, the Company has granted an aggregate of 6,000,000 stock options to certain directors and officers effective as of July 17, 2024. The stock options vest between the first and third anniversary of their grant date, have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and expire on July 17, 2029.

Chair Appointment

Kathleen Dixon has been appointed Chair of the Company's board of directors. Robert Dales, who has served as the Chairman of the Board since July 15, 2022, will continue as a board member for the Company.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

501, 888 - 4th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0V2

