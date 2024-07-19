Menü Artikel
Besra Gold Announces: Jugan Pilot Plant Equipment En Route

19.07.2024  |  Newsfile

Melbourne, July 19, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) is very pleased to advise that Yantai Jinpeng Mining Machinery Co Ltd (Yantai) of China has completed the second and final batch of processing equipment for the Jugan Pilot Plant.

This equipment has been inspected, containerised into 7 shipping containers and loaded onto a vessel due to arrive at the Kuching Port in Sarawak on 26 July 2024.

Subject to final regulatory approval, the pilot plant will be constructed, and processing equipment will be installed, tested, and commissioned in conjunction with Yantai. In addition, Yantai will provide comprehensive onsite operational training and support for Besra's personnel.

Based on an initial nominal capacity of 50 tonnes per day, the pilot plant will trial various batch processing combinations to develop optimal protocols for processing the Jugan refractory ore to produce a concentrate for further processing, including doré. As such, these trial results will form an important component of the overall definitive feasibility study for future commercialisation.

Management will endeavour to establish a definitive timetable in conjunction with the local authorities to ensure that the pilot plant's commissioning occurs as soon as practicable.

This announcement was authorised for release by Mr Kenny Lee (Executive Director).

Michael Higginson
Company Secretary

North American Contact:
James Hamilton, Investor Relations Services
M +1-416-471-4494



Land clearing for drill pads at Jugan

Land clearing for drill pads at Jugan
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_besra_jugan_550.jpg

SOME OF JUGAN PILOT PLANT BATCH #2'S KEY COMPONENT & EQUIPMENT

CRUSHED ORE BIN



CRUSHED ORE BIN

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_006full.jpg

BALL MILL

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_007full.jpg

CYCLONES

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_008full.jpg



THICKENER TANK

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_009full.jpg



RAKE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_010full.jpg




DRIVE & POSITIONING

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_011full.jpg



SLURRY PUMP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_012full.jpg



CONCENTRATE PUMP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_013full.jpg



FILTER PRESS PUMP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_014full.jpg

SUMP PUMP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_015full.jpg



HOPPERS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_016full.jpg



CHUTES

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_017full.jpg



STRUCTURAL STEEL

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_018full.jpg



CONVEYOR BELTS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_019full.jpg




DRUM PULLEYS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_020full.jpg



TRANSFER CHUTES

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_021full.jpg

MCC CABINET CENTRE & ONE WITH DOOR OPEN

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_besra.jpg



POWER CABLE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_024full.jpg



UNIT CONTROL CABINET

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_025full.jpg




CNC REAGENT FEEDER

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/217163_a32e0a6b44fa29f5_026full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217163


Mineninfo

Besra Gold Inc.

Besra Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J8VA
CA0863461038
www.besra.com
