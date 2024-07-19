Besra Gold Announces: Jugan Pilot Plant Equipment En Route
Melbourne, July 19, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) is very pleased to advise that Yantai Jinpeng Mining Machinery Co Ltd (Yantai) of China has completed the second and final batch of processing equipment for the Jugan Pilot Plant.
This equipment has been inspected, containerised into 7 shipping containers and loaded onto a vessel due to arrive at the Kuching Port in Sarawak on 26 July 2024.
Subject to final regulatory approval, the pilot plant will be constructed, and processing equipment will be installed, tested, and commissioned in conjunction with Yantai. In addition, Yantai will provide comprehensive onsite operational training and support for Besra's personnel.
Based on an initial nominal capacity of 50 tonnes per day, the pilot plant will trial various batch processing combinations to develop optimal protocols for processing the Jugan refractory ore to produce a concentrate for further processing, including doré. As such, these trial results will form an important component of the overall definitive feasibility study for future commercialisation.
Management will endeavour to establish a definitive timetable in conjunction with the local authorities to ensure that the pilot plant's commissioning occurs as soon as practicable.
This announcement was authorised for release by Mr Kenny Lee (Executive Director).
Michael Higginson
Company Secretary
North American Contact:
James Hamilton, Investor Relations Services
M +1-416-471-4494
Land clearing for drill pads at Jugan
SOME OF JUGAN PILOT PLANT BATCH #2'S KEY COMPONENT & EQUIPMENT
CRUSHED ORE BIN
BALL MILL
CYCLONES
THICKENER TANK
RAKE
DRIVE & POSITIONING
SLURRY PUMP
CONCENTRATE PUMP
FILTER PRESS PUMP
SUMP PUMP
HOPPERS
CHUTES
STRUCTURAL STEEL
CONVEYOR BELTS
DRUM PULLEYS
TRANSFER CHUTES
MCC CABINET CENTRE & ONE WITH DOOR OPEN
POWER CABLE
UNIT CONTROL CABINET
CNC REAGENT FEEDER
