Usha Resources Announces Digital Marketing Agreement for Up To US$500,000

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2024 - Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital marketing agreement dated July 21, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Sidis Holdings Ltd. ("Sidis"), whereunder Sidis will provide digital media, marketing strategies, advertising and awareness campaigns for a fee of up to $500,000 (U.S.) for a term of six (6) months to be spent at the Company's discretion.

The engagement of Sidis complements the initial engagement of Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside") on July 16, 2024, a leading investor relations firm whose work this year includes services provided to Forge Resources Corp. (see PR dated April 15, 2024).

These strategic moves follow the recent execution an option (the "Option" or "Option Agreement") with Abitibi Metals Corp. ("Abitibi" or the "Optionor") for the right to purchase an undivided 100% interest in the Southern Arm property ("Southern Arm" or the "Property", see PR dated July 17, 2024).

The Southern Arm Option was negotiated following payment of US$75,000 by Stardust Power, Inc. (MC $675M) pursuant to the Letter of Intent granting the right to earn up to a 90% interest subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty in Usha's Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project for total consideration that could total up to US$26,025,000 over five years inclusive of payments comprising US$1,525,000 cash, US$750,000 stock, US$15,750,000 stock or cash at Stardust Power's election, and a work commitment of (US$8M).

The full details of the LOI are included in Usha's press release dated May 17, 2024. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions. The Company cautions that there is no guarantee that the Definitive Agreement will be completed.

Highlights of the Southern Arm Property include:

A ~7.3 km conductive trend along the regional-scale Bapst fault within the volcanic rocks of the Brouillan-Fenelon Group, which hosts the nearby Selbaie Mine and B26 Deposit and is prospective for polymetallic VMS-style mineralization.

Multiple drill targets already identified including "Hollywood" where anomalous metals values have been identified over a ~1.8 km footprint that is open along strike.

The Property is situated in a region famous for its endowment in precious and base metals. Notable nearby projects include: ~16 km from the high-grade B26 Copper deposit, which hosts an indicated resource of 6.97 at 2.94% Cu Eq (1.32% Cu, 1.80% Zn, 0.60 g/t Au and 43 g/t Ag) and an inferred resources of 4.41 Mt at 2.97% Cu Eq (2.03% Cu, 0.22% Zn, 1.07 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag; and ~15 km from the Fenelon Gold Project, which hosts as indicated resource of 2.4 Moz Au and inferred 1.7 Moz Au; and ~15 km from the historic Selbaie mine, which produced 53 Mt at 0.96% Cu, 1.9% Zn, 0.58 g/t Au, 40.7 g/t Ag.

Exploration targets at Southern Arm were produced by the Abitibi Metals technical team, who will be acting in an advisory role as the Company progresses the proposed exploration strategy. Fully funded drill program planned for Fall 2024.

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionors were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes Southern Arm, a copper-gold VMS project in Quebec, Jackpot Lake, a lithium brine project in Nevada and White Willow, a lithium pegmatite project in Ontario that is the flagship among its growing portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

