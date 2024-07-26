Gitennes Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

New ISIN and CUSIP Numbers

Vancouver, July 25, 2024 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV - GIT) announces that, further to a news release dated July 8, 2024 and subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), its board of directors has approved the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post?Consolidation Share for every ten (10) pre?Consolidation Shares. The Company anticipates that the Shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis effective market open on July 30, 2024.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 68,547,122 Shares issued and outstanding and the Company expects that it will have approximately 6,854,712 Shares issued and outstanding on a post-Consolidation basis. The Company's new CUSIP number and ISIN for the Shares will be 37636Q304 and CA37636Q3044, respectively.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the transfer agent for the Shares, describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their post-Consolidation Shares. Shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted through each shareholder's brokerage accounts. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties The Company currently has two properties in the Sept Iles region of Quebec where the Company is exploring for nickel, REE, niobium and tantalum and three gold properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: New Mosher, JMW and Maxwell. All properties are 100% owned by Gitennes except for New Mosher which is under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements concerning the Consolidation, the Company's expectation that will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the future business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the receipt of any necessary regulatory or corporate approvals in connection with the Consolidation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and actual results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Consolidation), permits or financing; the fact that the Company's interests in certain of its mineral properties are only options and there is no guarantee that the interests, if earned, will be certain; financial condition and results of operations; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in title to the Company's properties; changes in general economic conditions; fluctuations in the prices of commodities and precious metals; operating hazards and risks; environmental issues and liabilities; risks related to joint venture operations; and competition and other risks and uncertainties of the mining industry. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should review the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with Canadian securities regulators. These reports and the Company's filings are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

