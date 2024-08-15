Decade Provides Update on Exploration Plans

Stewart, August 15, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") is providing plans for ongoing exploration on the Copper River property which is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. The Company plans to explore the gold-silver zones and porphyry copper-gold potential of the Del Norte project as well.

The company has a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. This mineral belt trend is host to over 80 million ounces of gold and over 17 billion pounds of copper (based on published data on SEDAR).

To date the Company has completed the following:

Copper River

14 drill holes on the Nobody Knows # 2.

Discovered gold bearing VMS boulders that assayed up to 79.12 g/t gold and 927 g/t on the Nobody Knows claim.

Core logging and assaying the core from the Nobody Knows drilling.

Further claim acquisition in the VMS discovery area.

Mapping at the VMS discovery area to identify the possible source of the road blast rock.

Investigation of newly constructed logging roads.

Golden Triangle map showing deposits and prospects.

Del Norte

Decade Resources has the right to earn up to a 55 % interest under the following terms: Payment of $400,000 over 4 years with an initial payment of $20,000 (Made). Issuing 800,000 shares of Decade on signing. (Made). Issuing $180,000 of Decade stock over a 4-year period (Made).

Expenditures of $4,000,000 over 5 years (require $900,000 expenditure).



Investigation of drill pads to test the K-zone and porphyry copper-gold potential.

Figure 2

The Del Norte project covers an eight-kilometre-long north-south mineralized belt that hosts multiple gold showings in the same geological environment as the former Eskay Creek gold mine. Significantly, three gold-bearing streams intersect the property; namely Nelson, Del Norte and Willoughby Creeks with Nelson Creek supporting a gold placer mining operation in the 1930s.

The Company has completed successful exploration program on the property in the 2021-2023 exploration period. Highlights include:

Location of 4 new zones of high grade silver-gold zones on the Del Norte.

High grade zones include the Kosciuszko, LG, Argo, Eagle's Nest, New and PB.

High grade silver-gold drill intersections on the newly outlined Argo zone.

The proposed drill station would be just to the left and below the word K-Zone in the above photo. The attached photo below shows the zone.

Figure 3

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

