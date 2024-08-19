Aurwest Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, August 19, 2024 - Aurwest Resources Corp. ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) announces that Ms. Sonja Kuehnle has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer effective July 29, 2024. Ms. Kuehnle will provide advisory services for a period of time to support the Company and to ensure a smooth transition to the new interim Chief Financial Officer.

"Ms. Kuehnle has been a valued member of our executive team since joining the Company in May of 2023", said Cameron MacDonald, interim President & Chief Executive Officer. On behalf of the Board, and our executive team, I want to thank Ms. Kuehnle for her dedication, many contributions and wish her continued success in her future endeavors".

The Company has appointed Cameron MacDonald as the interim Chief Financial Officer and he will hold this position until a permanent replacement has been appointed.

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold project totaling 734 hectares plus an additional 3,762 hectares of contiguous claims at the Stars projects located approximately 65 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements may not materialize and that there are certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

