SSR Mining Announces Precautionary Suspension of Operations at Seabee Due to Forest Fires

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that operations at Seabee have been temporarily suspended due to forest fires in the vicinity of the mine. As per the Company's protocols, staff are being evacuated from the site. There have been no injuries or damage to equipment or infrastructure at this time.

Further information will be provided as necessary.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

