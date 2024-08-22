Arizona Gold Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of Additional Independent Director

Vancouver, August 22, 2024 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB:AZASF) ("AZS" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated July 18, 2024 were passed at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver B.C. on August 22 2024 (the "AGM").

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of the four directors, appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company and the approval of the Stock Option Plan. A total of 34,909,417 common shares of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

The following four incumbent directors were re-elected:

Mike Stark

Gregory Hahn

Eugene Spiering

James Engdahl

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mike Stark as President and CEO, Gregory Hahn as Vice-President, Exploration and Dong H. Shim as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Appointment of Chair of the Board and New Director.

The Company wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Mike Stark as Chair of the Board of the Company and the appointment of Mr. James Engdahl as Chair of the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Stark as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Company also wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. John McVey as an additional independent director of the Company. Mr. McVey brings both domestic and international mining sector experience, most recently as CEO of Procon Mining & Tunnelling, a role he served from 2015 until his retirement earlier this year. His contracting and consulting career spans more than 35 years, and includes executive and senior management experience with Bechtel, SNC-Lavalin and Kilborn. Mr. McVey is a licensed professional engineer with considerable public and private sector board experience, obtaining the ICD.D designation in 2017.

"It is a privilege to join such a dynamic and respected organization, especially with several very promising projects and at a time when the precious metals sector is showing significant strength." stated Mr. McVey. "I look forward to the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead and am eager to bring my experience and insights to this role."

"AZS Management is proud to announce that once again, our leadership team is improving in depth and experience. We feel very fortunate to welcome John to our impressive team of experts. John has vast experience in executive and leadership positions in both domestic and international mining. John recognizes our Company's potential and appreciates the leadership direction of Arizona Gold & Silver. John is eager to contribute his knowledge and expertise to the success of AZS. Please join me in welcoming John to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.," stated Mike Stark, President & CEO.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.