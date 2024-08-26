Decade Discovers New Copper-Gold-Silver Mineralization in a Breccia Zone on the Nobody Knows Portion of the Terrace Property and Provides Del Norte Update

Stewart, August 26, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received assay results for an indicated significant copper-gold-silver showing in exploration on the Terrace claims. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 54 mineral claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 24,179.7 hectares. All 54 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd.

Nobody Knows Exploration

The Nobody Knows claim exploration from 2021 to 2024 has identified three areas of significant mineralization as follows:

Nobody Knows # 2 showing with copper-silver red bed mineralization. Drilling in 2023 intersected 5.39 % Cu and 155 g/t Ag over 2.13 m in DDH-NB-23-2, 2.99 % Cu and 27.3 g/t Ag over 2.94 m in DDH-NB-23-12 and 2.05 % Cu and 15 g/t Ag over 5.74 m in DDH-NB-23-16 (see January 25 2024 Press Release). Drilling in 2024 completed 14 holes investigating strike, dip and influence of post mineral andesite dykes. Assay results are awaited for these holes which all intersected bornite rich sections. A new indicated VMS zone located approximately 3 km SW from the Nobody Knows # 2 copper-silver red bed which the Company has been actively drilling. Highlights of the recent discovery exploration include gold values up to 79.12 g/t Au and 927 g/t Ag (See August 6 2024 Press Release). Discussions with the forestry companies that built the road upon which the VMS material was located has narrowed the Company search to a 50 m section of the road, with no exposed bedrock, that contains the blast rock boulders. A new breccia zone containing a quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork veins within chloritic altered dacites that contain coarse blebs of chalcopyrite. The zone is at least 4-5 m wide exposed along a logging road. Assays for this new zone located 200m SW of the VMS blast boulders are shown in the table below. The following photos show the vein mineralization as well as that between the quartz veins. The outcrop exposed is highly mineralized with chalcopyrite mineralization throughout the sample area. All samples were random grab samples from the exposed mineralization.

Sample # Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % 24-Ju 1 40.25 0.591 11.89 24-Ju 2 8.28 0.267 1.335 24-Ju 3 6.14 0.133 0.82 24-Ju 4 9.57 0.235 1.451 24-Ju 5 27.24 0.408 6.694 24-Ju 6 6.16 0.121 1.352 24-Ju 7 11.75 0.212 1.562 24-Ju 8 9.06 0.194 1.326 24-Ju 9 9 0.245 1.693





The above photo shows a 5 cm wide quartz vein with semi massive chalcopyrite. This is the type of mineralization that yielded the 11.89 % copper assay. The following photo shows the coarse blebs of chalcopyrite in a sample that is 4 cm wide. This type of sample assayed 6.69 % copper.





Del Norte Exploration Update

The Company is in the process of raising funds to fulfill the earn-in commitments on the Del Norte project. To date, the Company has spent over 3 million dollars and made all the option payments. The earn-in period was for 5 years starting in 2020 and expiring in early 2025. To fulfill this commitment, the Company has to spend another $900,000.00. Funds being raised at present are being used for this earn-in. The Company has contracted the helicopter, pad builders, geologists and drillers to complete a program on the Del Norte project. The initial work will test the K-zone which is a base metal zone containing precious metals that is up to 10 m wide, part of a 1.2 km long mineralized zone that is open along strike and depth.

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company, states: "The Del Norte project covers an eight-kilometre-long north-south mineralized belt that hosts multiple gold showings in the same geological environment as the Eskay Creek gold mine. Significantly, three gold-bearing streams intersect the property; namely Nelson, Del Norte and Willoughby Creeks with Nelson Creek supporting a gold placer mining operation in the 1930s. In the Golden Triangle area, any placer gold streams are associated with gold deposits. Having worked in many parts of the Golden Triangle, the Del Norte property most closely resembles the situation at Eskay Creek. The mineralization is at the base of the Salmon River sediments and above the felsic volcanics, same as Eskay Creek."





The mineralization is located in quartz veins and breccia. The LG Vein, Kosciuszko Zone (K-Zone), Eagle's Nest, Argo, New, SP, PB and LG Extension Zone are examples marked by a distinct alteration halo, with a propylitic zone constituting the outer envelope of the mineralization. Galena, sphalerite, pyrite and minor chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite are common in these quartz veins. In the past, drilling only focused on the precious metals.

Chip sampling in the past over the area of mineralization yielded the following:

Year of Sampling Width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t 2002 10 630.85 6.14 2006 15 267.59 3.93

The 2002 sampling was by Alex Walus, consultant and initial discoverer of the zone. The 2006 sampling above the 2002 drill pad was by Sabina Silver. Based on this sampling, the zone has a width of at least 10 m over a height of at least 100m.





All assaying was by MSA Labs based in Langley BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski supervised the collection of the samples and noted the nature of them. E. Kruchkowski has read and approved the scientific and technical disclosure. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

