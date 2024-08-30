Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Filing of Financials and AGM Results

Muskoka, Ontario - August 30, 2024 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: SCM) announces that, further to its press release dated July 29, 2024, it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of the annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") issued a failure to file cease trade order ("CTO") against the Company on August 2, 2024, which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, of the securities of the Company cease.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. Upon the filing of the Annual Filings, the Company believes that it has satisfied the conditions of the OSC in order to have the CTO lifted and will provide a further update at the appropriate time.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting held on August 19, 2024, which saw the directors elected with over 97% and to give the board of directors of the Company the authority to have a corporate name change and to grant the board of directors the authority to consolidate the common shares of the Company on a 2 for 1 basis.

The company would like to thank SHIM and Associates LLP auditing services for their support in getting Annual Filings completed.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Chapelle

Independent Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608

Email: info@steadright.ca

Web: www.steadright.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

