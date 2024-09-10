Golden Cariboo Intersects 136.51m (447.87 ft) of 1.46 g/t Gold Near Surface at New Discovery in the Halo Zone

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A402CQ) (FSE:3TZ) wishes to announce the discovery of a broad, near surface intersection of gold mineralization over 136.51m (447.87 ft) averaging 1.46 g/tonne gold in drill hole QGQ24-13. Bedrock was intersected at 6.86m (22.51 ft), while mineralization consisting of quartz-carbonate veining, was first intersected at a depth of 9.49m (31.14 ft). Mineralization is present as quartz-carbonate veining containing low to moderate concentrations of pyrite +/- visible gold within broad iron-carbonate+/- sericite alteration envelopes. The host rock is variably altered volcaniclastics interpreted to be from the Takla Group. Drill hole QGQ24-13 was designed to test the mineralized trend at the Halo zone which is 830m away from the historic Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine. The trend at Halo zone is open in all directions. Select assays from drill hole QGQ24-13 have been chosen for metallic screening and are currently being prepped for further analysis. Additionally, the Company is reporting the assays for the remainder of drill hole QGQ24-09 plus drill hole QGQ24-10.

Golden Cariboo's President and CEO, Frank Callaghan stated "This new discovery collared into a near surface zone of gold mineralization of phenomenal grade for its width. It is mind-boggling to think that a Discovery of this caliber can still be made just 4 kilometers from a town and major highway in British Columbia, and this is the most significant Discovery in the Cariboo Gold District since the Bonanza Ledge Discovery made by our team some 24 years ago. The Discovery is open in all directions."

QGQ24-13 FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m)* Au g/t Au (g/t) capped^ INTERVAL (ft)* QGQ24-13 9.49 146 136.51 1.46 1.01 447.87 Including 9.49 33.38 23.89 1.82 1.06 78.38 Also Including 66.27 89 22.73 3.18 1.63 74.57 Also Including 99.00 138.33 39.33 1.89 1.69 129.04

* Interval widths reported at this point have insufficient data to reliably estimate true width.

^ Gold grades have been capped at 10 g/t ("grams per tonne").

QGQ24-09 FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m)* Au g/t Au (g/t) capped^ INTERVAL (ft)* QGQ24-09 185.12 274.85 89.73 0.42 0.42 294.39 including 233.55 242.65 9.1 1.83 1.83 29.86 Which includes 241 241.81 0.81 8.29 8.29 2.66 Also Including 258.53 262.97 4.44 1.14 1.14 14.57 And 344.63 345.36 0.73 37.00 10.00 2.40 QGQ24-10 136.34 136.64 0.3 0.66 0.66 0.98 And 278.92 279.38 0.46 1.26 1.26 1.51 And 295.78 296.53 0.75 2.46 2.46 2.46

Bolded values represent new assay results

Drill hole QGQ24-09 further tested the North Hixon zone, while drill hole QGQ24-10 was the inaugural drill hole at the Halo zone. See maps enclosed in the figures below and the Company website (www.goldencariboo.com).



Figure 1: Cross-section of Drill Hole QGQ24-13 in the Halo zone.



Figure 2: Current map of the Halo zone plus a portion of the North Hixon Zone



Figure 3: Broad view of project showing the relative location of current drilling to Hixon and Highway 97.

QA/QC samples including blanks, standards and coarse reject duplicates constitute 5% of the total number of samples.

The shipments were sent to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver (accredited) for its laboratory analysis. Samples in drill holes QGQ24-08 and QGQ24-09 were crushed by ALS to >90% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 500 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish was used for 36-element analysis on 30 g samples. All samples were re-analyzed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 30 g samples. Samples in hole QGQ24-13 (and going forward) had a change in assaying method to mitigate potential nugget effect. QGQ24-13 assays were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 1000 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish was used for 36-element analysis on 50 g samples. All samples were re-analyzed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g samples. Additionally select samples have been chosen for metallic screening.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dr. Sarah Palmer, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Project includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid-1860s.

