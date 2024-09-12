Great Western Exploration Limited: Large Compelling Niobium Soil Anomaly Identified in WA

Perth, Australia - Great Western Exploration Ltd. (ASX:GTE) is pleased to announce that it has defined a large niobium soil anomaly, named Sumo, in Western Australia.Key Points- Large, robust and coherent niobium lag soil anomaly defined; the anomaly has been named the Sumo Niobium Target- Sumo, which measures 2km long by 1km wide, is located 70km south-east of Sandfire Resources' DeGrussa Copper-Gold Project and within Great Western's 100% owned Yerrida North Project- It is also located 30km north-east of Great Western's Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets, where drilling is set to start at the Oval copper-gold target later this month- Sumo's prospectivity is highlighted by coincident pathfinder geochemistry which supports the potential for a niobium-mineralised system- Field reconnaissance has verified Sumo as insitu, meaning it is not related to transported sedimentary material- Sumo is located on magnetic and gravity highs, which further supports its potential- Heavy mineral concentrate samples have been collected, with assays pending to determine niobium mineralogy and potential type of mineralisation system and future possible drilling programmesThe Sumo Niobium Target is within the Company's 100% Yerrida North Project, located on the western portion of the Yerrida Basin, approximately 800km north-east of Perth and 90km north-west of the town of Wiluna (see Figure 1*), 70km south-east of Sandfire Resources' DeGrussa Copper-Gold Project.The Sumo Niobium Target was defined by lag soil sampling, with a large, coherent >20ppm niobium anomaly measuring 2km x 1km wide delineated (Figure 2*).An external geochemistry consultant was engaged by the Company to assist in the interpretation of the lag soil sampling database and the nature of the defined niobium anomalism. This work found that the Sumo anomaly is coincident with As, Ag, Bi, Cr, Mo, Sb, Sn, Ta, Ti, Th, U W and Zr, with these elements commonly associated with carbonatite niobium deposits (Figure 3*). No evidence was found that Fe or Mn scavenging had provided a false anomaly.The Sumo niobium anomaly is located within a magnetic high (Figure 4*), which contains a small zone of gravity high within the modelled inverted gravity data, which combined with the magnetic peak at this location may potentially represent a blind carbonatite. Field reconnaissance of the anomaly found no outcrop to explain the feature. However, it was found the anomaly is insitu and not related to transported sediments.On the geochemistry consultant's recommendation, a heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) programme was completed across the anomaly. This process involves taking soil samples across the area of anomalism followed by the completion a spectral analysis to define the niobium and associated mineralogy. This process aims to determine the niobium mineralisation style (carbonatite/pegmatite/regolith) and define the forward exploration programme at the target. It is anticipated that results from this programme will likely be returned in October 2024.The Sumo Niobium Target is another highly promising target that has been developed by the Company through analysis of the large dataset provided to Great Western by Sandfire Resources, following withdrawal by the latter from the Yerrida North joint venture (see GTE ASX Announcement 17 August 2023).Great Western anticipates that more prospective targets will be defined as the Company assesses the dataset, undertakes fieldwork and completes further geological interpretation.In addition, the Company anticipates the commencement of drilling at its giant Oval copper-gold target later this month.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M3R4DTHA





Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is an explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been under or virtually unexplored. Numerous work programmes across multiple projects are underway and the Company is well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage to exploration success.





Great Western Exploration Limited





Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited