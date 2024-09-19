Green Bridge Metals Expands Leadership Team with Dr. Ajeet Milliard as Chief Geologist

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CNSX: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ajeet Milliard as the Company's Chief Geologist. Dr. Milliard, an accomplished exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience in metals exploration, will bring her extensive expertise and innovative approach to the role. She holds a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of Nevada, Reno, where she conducted pioneering research on sediment-hosted gold deposits. Dr. Milliard also earned an M.Sc. in Structural Geology from Oregon State University.

Throughout her career, Dr. Milliard has made significant contributions to the field, starting in the oil and gas sector before making impactful strides at Newmont Mining, where she played a key role in the exploration and development of the Long Canyon Mine in Nevada. In her recent role within the junior mining sector, she excelled in project generation, management, and evaluation, demonstrating a strong ability to drive projects from concept to realization. Her appointment is expected to further strengthen Green Bridge's technical capabilities and strategic direction. Dr. Milliard is known for her forward-thinking methods and her dedication to advancing exploration techniques, which aligns with Green Bridge's mission to push the boundaries of exploration and discovery.

In discussing her new role, Dr. Milliard expressed her enthusiasm for Green Bridge's projects: "The South Contact Zone is a unique and promising opportunity with multiple metal commodities within the properties. It is very rare to stumble on a property with significant copper and nickel credits that hasn't been already well explored and has such potential to be expanded. In addition, the SCZ contains a deposit of titanium and vanadium mineralization which adds value to the land package and commodities it contains. It is quite an honor to work with Green Bridge on exploration and development of the South Contact Zone.

The Chrome Puddy project shows promise to deliver significant value for Green Bridge as a nickel resource with the potential to grow through targeted exploration drilling. With a handful of historic drill holes piercing the edges of a larger geophysical anomaly, it is possible that more of a deposit exists than has currently been discovered. The Chrome Puddy deposit is attractive as nickel is considered one of the critical minerals necessary in technology and the EV industry, and therefore developing a new deposit to contribute to the energy transition is exciting."

Green Bridge CEO, David Suda, welcomed Dr. Milliard to the team, noting: "Dr. Milliard's wealth of experience, particularly in gold and metals exploration, aligns perfectly with our ongoing projects and growth strategy. Her deep understanding of complex geological systems and her proven track record in project management will be instrumental as we advance our exploration initiatives. We believe that her leadership will greatly enhance our ability to discover and develop high-value mineral assets, driving our Company forward into a new phase of growth and success."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 19, 2024 and March 14, 2024, that it has extended its engagement of MIC Market Information & Content Publishing (business address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49B, 51379 Leverkusen, Germany; email: contact@micpublishing.de; telephone: +49 2171-7766628; and website: www.micpublishing.de) ("MIC") for the provision of a range of online marketing services encompassing campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to continue until March 18, 2025, or until budget exhaustion; provided, however, that the Services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of the Company depending on, among other things, the efficacy of the Services. The Company has agreed to pay to MIC $379,384.50 in consideration for the extension of Services. The Company has not provided any securities to MIC or its principals as compensation for the Services.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota.

