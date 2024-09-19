CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 septembre/September 2024) - The common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company advancing its flagship copper assets at Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. est une société d'exploration minière basée au Canada qui fait progresser ses actifs phares en cuivre à Yerington, dans le Nevada, grâce à un accord d'option de prise de participation avec Nuton, une entreprise de Rio Tinto.
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
|Security Type/Titre :
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|LEO
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|385 855 710
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|204 209 910
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP :
|53620R 10 9
|ISIN :
|CA 53620R 10 9 1
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|TBD
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|CDN$/$CDN
|Listing Date/Date de l'inscription :
|Le 20 septembre/September 2024
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Computershare Investor Services Inc.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LEO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.