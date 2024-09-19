Menü Artikel
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO)

20:59 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 septembre/September 2024) - The common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company advancing its flagship copper assets at Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. est une société d'exploration minière basée au Canada qui fait progresser ses actifs phares en cuivre à Yerington, dans le Nevada, grâce à un accord d'option de prise de participation avec Nuton, une entreprise de Rio Tinto.

Issuer/Émetteur : Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : LEO
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 385 855 710
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 204 209 910
CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier
CUSIP : 53620R 10 9
ISIN : CA 53620R 10 9 1
Boardlot/Quotité : TBD
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 20 septembre/September 2024
Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LEO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


Mineninfo

Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C8GP
CA53620R1091
www.lioncg.com
Minenprofile
