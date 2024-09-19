CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 septembre/September 2024) - The common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company advancing its flagship copper assets at Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. est une société d'exploration minière basée au Canada qui fait progresser ses actifs phares en cuivre à Yerington, dans le Nevada, grâce à un accord d'option de prise de participation avec Nuton, une entreprise de Rio Tinto.