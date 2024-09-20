Tectonic Metals Announces Results Of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders Approved all Matters Voted on at the Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2024 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) (the " Company " or " Tectonic ") is pleased to announce that Tectonic shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (" AGM ") held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, online, including:

the re-election of Antonio Reda, Allison Rippin Armstrong, Joseph J. Perkins, John Armstrong and Michael W. Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors;

the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and

the approval of the Company's Equity Incentive plan.

About Tectonic Metals

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a gold exploration company founded by the same key executives who transformed Kaminak Gold from a $3 million venture into a $520 million success story. These leaders raised $165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, including the completion of a bankable feasibility study, before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016.

Success with the Coffee Gold Project is only one example, as each member of the Tectonic team has a significant track record of success in all facets of exploration and mining, including over 30 Moz of gold discoveries, 18 feasibility studies, 20 projects permitted, over $3 billion in M&A transactions and over $2 billion in capital raising.

Tectonic's mission statement is "to be the number one mineral exploration company in the world." The Company applies a disciplined, up-front de-risking strategy to address the economics, community benefits, and sustainability of its projects and refers to this as the "Shift in the Game." The Tectonic team is focused on demonstrating tier-1 mining opportunities, not drill plays.

Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a big mindset. The Company's vision is to create transformational wealth for our shareholders by identifying, discovering and developing world-class gold districts in North America with a commitment to high standards of environmental stewardship and maximizing social and economic benefits to the communities in which they live and operate.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Jesse Manna, Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at jesse@tectonicmetals.com .

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

