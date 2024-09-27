79 Resources Ltd. Closes Previously Announced Rottenstone Transaction

Vancouver, September 27, 2024 - 79 Resources Ltd. - CSE:SNR - ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") is pleased to confirm that it has today closed its previously announced purchase of dispositions (the "Rottenstone Transaction") pursuant to the same terms and timing as originally reported by the Issuer through news release dated September 12, 2024.

"As a result of today's closing of the Rottenstone Transaction, 79 Resources can now look forward to examining the potential opportunities afforded to it through this portfolio addition," stated Jordan Harris, CEO of 79 Resources.

The area underlying the Rottenstone Transaction is almost exclusively positioned in a region where other publicly listed juniors have recently received favourable market interest (see figure below) and 79 Resources has a positive jurisdictional view of Saskatchewan, having previously familiarized itself with the province through North Preston.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure One: Rottenstone Transaction (Core)

The Corporation cautions that any outcomes related to the Rottenstone Transaction may differ in result versus other adjoining and/or regional dispositions and as such legal disclaimer is hereby made.

About 79 Resources Ltd.

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Issuer, such public filings and other important disclosures available through SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Corporation's Disclosure Hall on the CSE (https://thecse.com/listings/79-resources-ltd/#disclosure).

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to any future plans to advance the dispositions obtained through the Rottenstone Transaction, and the terms, if any, of potential future funding available to the Issuer for any such plans, and additionally the Issuer's ability to sustain itself as a going-concern and/or a publicly listed entity and/or retain project-level interests. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

