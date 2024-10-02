Rio Tinto completes acquisition of Mitsubishis 11.65% stake in the Boyne aluminium smelter
Rio Tinto's previously announced acquisition of Mitsubishi Corporation's (Mitsubishi) 11.65% interest in Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) was completed on 30 September 2024. BSL owns and operates the Boyne Island aluminium smelter in Gladstone, Australia.
Following completion of the transaction, Rio Tinto's interest in BSL is now 71.04%.
Rio Tinto looks forward to continuing to work with its BSL joint venture partners and other stakeholders on securing a competitive low-carbon future for its Gladstone operations.
Previously announced acquisitions by Rio Tinto of Sumitomo Chemical Company's (SCC) 2.46% stake in BSL, and SCC's 20.64% interest in New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), which owns and operates the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand, continue to progress through various conditions precedent.
The acquisition of Mitsubishi's stake in BSL was for an undisclosed price, as is also the case for the agreed acquisitions of SCC's stakes in BSL and NZAS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001119454/en/
Contact
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations, United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations, Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Media Relations, Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Media Relations, US
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Wei Wei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230
Investor Relations, Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category - BSL