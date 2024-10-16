Plato Gold Welcomes the Honourable Andrew Leslie as Advisor to Plato Gold

Toronto, Oct. 16, 2024 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (OTCQB: NIOVF) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) ("Plato" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome the Honourable Andrew Leslie as Advisor to Plato Gold.

"I am very pleased to welcome the Honourable Andrew Leslie as our newest Advisor to Plato. Lt. General (ret'd) Leslie has a stellar military, business and government career. His knowledge of critical metals will be invaluable for Plato as we move our projects forward," said Anthony Cohen, President and CEO. "Andrew will be joining our seasoned management team of directors each with a proven record of success in the mining industry or related business sector," added Cohen.

"I am pleased to serve as an advisor for Plato Gold and look forward to working with the Plato team to develop its critical mineral properties," said the Honourable Andrew Leslie.

Lt. General (ret'd) the Honourable Andrew Leslie

PC, CMM, MSC, MSM, CD, RCA, BA, MA, PhD(hc).

General Andrew Leslie has been a soldier, business executive, parliamentarian, and corporate board director. He has led at every level within the Army in domestic response, security operations, peacekeeping, and war. Between 2006 and 2010 he was the Army Commander/Chief of Land Staff at the height of Canada's participation in Afghanistan, responsible for the 57,000 people, their equipment, training, budgets, and related infrastructure.

His longer missions include UN duties in Cyprus and various areas of the former Yugoslavia, and he served in command positions with NATO in Germany and Afghanistan, awarded both Canadian and International honours and decorations. His final position in the Armed Forces was as Chief of Transformation.

On retirement he became Senior Vice President of a large Canadian corporation, working on network security with US and Canadian clients, and as a director and chair on corporate and charitable boards. Elected as the Federal Member of Parliament for Orleans in 2015, Andrew became the Chief Government Whip and a member of the Privy Council of Canada. In 2017 the Prime Minister asked him to focus on Canada-US relations, and he was with the relevant cabinet committees on International Affairs and Trade. He spent considerable time with North American and European politicians, business and military leaders, business associations and opinion shapers over the course of various trade-related discussions.

He chose not to run in the 2019 election and became a Senior Fellow at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs and Executive in Residence at the Schulich School of Business. He is currently a chair and director on both public and private corporate boards, and offers expertise on leadership under difficult circumstances, team building, and organizational transformation. A graduate of military courses on leadership, tactics, ethics, strategy, equipment acquisition and weapons management, he holds degrees in Economics, Strategic Studies, and Military History, as well as executive courses from the Harvard Business School, the Rotman School of Management Board Director's Program, and the Canadian Forces Colleges. He lives in Ottawa and is bilingual in French and English.

About our Directors

Anthony J. Cohen, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. A. Cohen is also the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp., a publicly listed real estate company. Mr. A. Cohen was a past director of Chauvco Resources Ltd., an international oil and gas company and a current director of Gendis Inc., a private energy, real estate and agribusiness company. He received a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration degree from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska.

James E. Cohen, O.M., Director. Mr. J. Cohen is the President and CEO of Gendis Inc., a Canadian private commercial real estate and energy investment company formerly listed on the TSX.

James is a past-Chair of Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet, The Manitoba Museum, The Manitoba Museum Foundation Inc., the Young Presidents Organization YPO Manitoba Chapter and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Development Committee. He is also a past board member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, the West End Cultural Centre and Tundra Oil and Gas Ltd. Mr. James E. Cohen is the recipient of The Order of Manitoba in recognition of his volunteer and philanthropic work in the Province of Manitoba.

James received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at the University of Western Ontario.

J.J. Elkin, Director. Mr. Elkin is an international entrepreneur and investor who has served as Director and CEO of a number of private and public companies. Fields of activity have included portfolio money management, real estate, manufacturing, and mining. He has an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Peter C. Hubacheck, Director. Mr. Hubacheck is a consulting geologist and President of W. A. Hubacheck Consultants Ltd. He has over 45 years of experience as a project geologist, exploration manager and Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, with experience in the exploration for gold, silver, base metals, uranium and diamonds in Canada and the USA. He holds a Mining Technologist (1974) diploma from the Haileybury School of Mines and Technology, Haileybury, Ontario and a B.A.Sc. (Geol. Eng. 1977) degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, South Dakota. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Hubacheck served as a director of Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. and, from 2004 to 2006, he served as a director of Contact Diamond Corporation (acquired by Stornoway Diamond Corp.). Mr. Hubacheck is currently consulting project manager for RJK Explorations Ltd. Since September 2022, Mr. Hubacheck has been engaged as QP for New Break Resources.

Ernie J. Marcotte, Director. Mr. Marcotte, P.Eng, FCIM, has over 40 years experience in the mining industry involving metallurgical and mining operations, environmental control, mineral processing, research and development, design engineering, plant commissioning and corporate management. He has extensive experience in gold, uranium, nickel-copper and platinum-palladium operations.

In his career, he has worked for a number of successful mining companies: Denison, East Malartic Gold, Upper Canada Gold, Falconbridge, Pamour, MacIsaac (INCO Shebandowan Operation) and North American Palladium. As Vice President Mining for North American Palladium and Vice President and General Manager Mining Operations for the Lac Des Iles Mine, he was instrumental in the initial commissioning and progressive improvement of the mine and mill operations. Ernie has served as Senior Metallurgist for SNC Lavalin, Vice President of Operations for Mustang Minerals Corp, and Senior Process Engineer for Rubicon Minerals Corporation.

Ernie served on the Board of Directors of Frontier Lithium, which is currently developing a high-grade lithium-rare metals deposit north of Red Lake, Ontario. He also served as a Director for Numax Resources (iron-titanium property).

Ernie is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines. He is a Fellow and Life Member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. Ernie is a founding member of the Canadian Mineral Processors. He was Chairman in 1968-69 and again in 1986-87.

He was the recipient of the CMP "Mill Man of The Year Award" in 1994, the "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2013 and the "Ray MacDonald Volunteer Award in 2014". He continued to be actively involved with CMP and served on the Board of Directors for 50 years.

As a highly respected member of his community, Ernie has served on a number of local Boards and Committees. He served as manager of the Levack High School senior hockey team from 1982-86.

John H. Paterson, Director. Mr. Paterson has a diversity of experience gained with both major and junior mining companies. He is a professional engineer and has served on many boards of mining and exploration companies. Mr. Paterson was President and CEO of Aurogin Resources Ltd. ("Aurogin") from 2002 to 2007, which developed the El Sastre gold mine in Guatemala prior to merging with Morgain Minerals (which formed Castle Gold Corp.). Before joining Aurogin, Mr. Paterson was President and CEO of Geomaque Explorations Ltd. from 1991 to 2001, where he directed the development of two heap leach gold mines, the San Francisco gold mine located in Sonora, Mexico and the Vueltas Del Rio gold mine located in Honduras. Mr. Paterson received his B.Sc.(Eng.) and M.Sc. from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Timmins, Ontario, Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario, with a focus on gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 6,035 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario, with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,352 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario, of which 19 claims are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit.

