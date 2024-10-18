Bolt Metals Completes NI 43-101 Technical Report For Switchback Copper-Silver Property

Vancouver - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A3D8AK) (OTCQB: PCRCF) announces that a NI 43-101 technical report ("Report") for the Company's 100% owned Switchback Copper-Silver Property has been completed. The purpose of this report was to form a baseline understanding of the property, which is anticipated to be expanded further in 2025 following a Phase-1 exploration program.

The Report recommends further exploration of the Switchback Copper-Silver Property including a trenching program designed to further test the extent of surface mineralization within the coincident geochemical and geophysical anomaly. This would allow to better understand the mineralization on the property while simultaneously prepping for follow up drilling1.

The Switchback Copper-Silver Property is an exploration stage property located 55 kilometres east of Terrace, British Columbia, via forest service roads. The Property consists of eight contiguous mineral claims totalling 2,560 hectares and is prospective for volcanic redbed copper and polymetallic Cu - Ag - Pb - Zn deposits. Exploration to date on the property has included mapping, sampling, and drilling with program results continuing to produce significant anomalous areas and prospective targets1.

Surface sampling in 2020 was highlighted by select grab samples from a 2-5cm wide sulphide vein which returned assayed values of 1,975 g/t Ag and 11.86% Cu (577821mE 6028677mE 9N). Most recently, the maiden drill program completed in 2022, was highlighted by hole-3 (SS-22-03) which returned 20.8 g/t Ag, 1.5% Pb, and 3.6% Zn over 7 meters from 194m to 201m. The last sample of the hole returned 42.0 g/t Ag, 0.12 g/t Au, 3.26 % Pb and 8.37 % Zn from 200 - 201 metres and mineralization remains open1.

Table 1 - Collar Table Drillhole SS-22-03

Hole ID UTM m E UTM m N Elevation (MASL) Azimuth Dig (deg) Depth (m) SS-22-03 578381 6027948 1124 90 -60 201

1NI 43-101 Technical Report

An NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Switchback Copper-Silver Property, Northwest, British Columbia, Canada" has been completed and filed on behalf of the Company. The report was completed by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. with an effective date of October 11, 2024. The report was prepared to provide an independent evaluation of the exploration potential of the Switchback Copper-Silver Property. The NI 43-101 compliant technical report will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile within 45 days of this news release.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Branden Haynes - Director and CEO

(604) 817-1595

info@boltmetals.com

